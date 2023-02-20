The move by desperate policitians has been uncovered by a group identified simply as the Biraidu Development Forum (BDF)

The group while petitioned the National Security Adviser and noted that such a move could affect the credibility of the forthcoming general elections if not checked

Meanwhile, the group furtehr alleged that teh youths in Kogi state, the Dekina area to be precise have been empowered with strong weapons to use against opposition parties during the polls

Source: Facebook

How desperate politicians plans to wreck havoc, the group revealed

In a letter signed by Sani Onekutu, the group accused a local government chairman in the State of planning to create chaos, maim, and kill innocent people in the Biraidu district, a report by The Nigerian Tribune confirmed.

According to Onekutu, the said Chairman brought some miscreants to Abocho and its environs, like Emewe, Ogbabede, and some other parts of the district, where they are radicalising and inciting youths on how to intimidate and kill innocent people during the forthcoming election.

He alleged that these youths are in possession of dangerous weapons such as AK47s, Pump Action, Grenade, Axes and sharp objects as tools to use against opposition parties.

