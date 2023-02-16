The Kano State government said it had arrested one PoS operator and petrol station managers over high charges

The state’s Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission said this on February 15, 2023

The Acting Chairman of the Commission, Balarabe Mhamound, said the state would apply its laws to the fullest

About five petrol station managers allegedly selling petrol above government-regulated price have been arrested by Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The Acting Chairman of the Commission, Balarabe Mahmoud, stated this at a press briefing on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Kano State goes tough against petrol station, PoS operators Credit:FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

State government worried over the high charges

Mahmoud said that the Commission got complaints from members of the public regarding the issue of new naira notes.

According to him, the Commission discovered that some filling stations sold fuel above the approved price while others adjusted their pumps to extort customers.

Punch reports that Mahmoud showed concern over the actions of some petrol stations rejecting the old naira notes, despite a Supreme Court order.

He said:

“People should continue to use the old naira notes as legal tender in line with the order of the Supreme Court.”

He added, “We discovered that some filling stations are conniving with PoS operators to extort customers.

“Each filling station is supposed to have a PoS for its customers’ choice. But unfortunately, they bring someone with PoS who will charge customers for using PoS on filling station premises. This is extortion.”

Per Mahmoud’s statement, the Commission arrested one PoS operator during the operation for charging above the CBN rate.

The Commission’s chairman said they would apply its laws in conducting operations in banks and punish any bank rejecting old naira notes.

