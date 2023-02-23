Nigerians can track the progress of their old naira deposits via the tracking system on the CBN website

The tracking system enables depositors to monitor their deposits and ensure their accounts are credited

The development follows a denial by bank workers that they will shut down operations during the elections

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) launched a portal for depositing old naira notes in respective commercial banks or CBN branches.

The apex bank stated that Nigerians could still redeem their old naira notes at CBN branches nationwide. Still, it later simplified the process by the launch of the portal for seamless deposits and tracking.

CBN's old naira deposit portal Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

Steps to registering on CBN portal

Depositors can track the status of their old naira note deposits after submitting them to their banks or CBN branches via the deposit tracking system.

The tracking system ensures that deposits of old notes land in customers’ bank accounts.

Depositors of old naira notes can check the status of their old notes through the CBN portal via the tracking system established to ensure accountability and transparency.

After registering on the CBN Old Naira Cash Collection Portal, depositors must print out the slip or form and head to their respective banks or CBN branches to use the tracking system.

Depositors can also visit the deposit monitoring system to track the progress of their accounts immediately after they complete the process.

How to track your old naira deposits on CBN portal

Depositors can visit the CBN link to get started with their tracking.

Click or tap the “Get Started” button under the “Cash Collection” heading.

Click or tap on “Deposit Tracking.” track your deposit on the CBN.

Under “Deposi,tor Type*” Select either Individual or Corporate.

Under the “Tracking Reference*” bar, input your Tracking ID or reference.

It is reported that the tracking system takes time to process.

To use the tracking system, depositors must have a stable internet connection, a deposit reference number received after registering on the portal, a phone number linked to the bank account, and an email address.

Bank workers deny shutting down operations for election

The development came as the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) denied it ordered commercial banks to shut down operations for five days due to the presidential election slated for February 25, 2023.

Vanguard reports that the association’s President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, said there is no truth to the rumour to shut down banking operations during the election period.

Bank workers demand clarification from CBN over old naira notes, want new deadline

Legit.ng reported that the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance, and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) had asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to clarify its position on depositing old naira notes.

ASSBIFI President Olusoji Oluwole made the call on Sunday, February 19, 2023, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). Read more: https://www.legit.ng/business-economy/economy/1520986-bank-workers-demand-clarification-cbn-naira-notes/

Source: Legit.ng