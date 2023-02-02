Aliko Dangote has lost four spots on the billionaire ranking in almost two weeks

The African industrialist lost over $8 million on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Other billionaires such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates gained massively

Nigeria and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote’s earnings crashed on Wednesday, February 1, 2022, sending him sliding down on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

As of the time of writing, Dangote occupies the 85th position on the list, dropping from the 80th position he occupied for most of January 2023.

Dangote Cement shares drop

The Nigerian industrialist lost $8.7 million, about N4 billion, in one day due to investors’ negative sentiment in the shares of his cement company, Dangote Cement.

The cement company’s share price traded at N266.90 as against N310 it traded for most of January.

Despite the slide in ranking, the President of Dangote Group maintains his position as Africa’s wealthiest man with a net worth of $19 billion.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk who lost $7 billion on Monday, January 30, 2023, has gained about $6 billion in four days with a net worth of $169 billion, leaving $22 billion between him and the world’s richest man, Bernard Arnault whose net worth is put at $191 billion.

Elon Musk rise

The share price of Tesla, the electric carmaker has consistently gained over 3 per cent in the past four days, sending Musk’s net worth soaring.

Other billionaires who gained include Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $129 billion.

Perhaps the biggest recovery of the week is Meta CEO and Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg who rose five places on the list to stand at the 21st position.

Zuckerberg added $1 billion to his net worth after Meta share witnessed positive sentiment for the first time in a long while.

Microsoft founder, Bill Gates who said he wants to drop off the billionaire table by giving away most of his fortunes, is ranked fourth on the list, having gained $1 billion in one day.

