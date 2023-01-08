Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, is starting 2023 poorer than he did in 2022

Despite this, he is 22 places higher in the world's billionaire list position as many names drop out of the 100 billionaires club

Analyst however believes that Dangote will have a great 2023, thanks to his various investments maturing

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Aliko Dangote, Nigeria's richest man kick-off 2023 as the world's 78th wealthiest billionaire, up 22 places from last year's position of 100 on the Bloomberg billionaire list.

Despite the higher ranking, Dangote's fortune is $400 million (N182 billion) lower according to Bloomberg.

As at Sunday, January 8, 2023, Dangote is worth $18.7 billion compared to the N19.1 billion net worth he started in January 2022.

Dangote starts 2023 $400 million poorer Credit: Bloomberg

Source: Facebook

Dangote's jump in billionaire ranking is due to many names especially Russian billionaires dropping out of the list.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng recently reported that a total of $1.4 trillion of billionaires' wealth was wiped off in 2022.

How much Russian billionaires lost

The wealthiest individuals in Russia lost $46.6 billion as a group on February 24, the day of the invasion of Ukraine.

As soon as sanctions were put in place on Russian “oligarchs” and their businesses by the European Union, Britain, and the United States, it became nearly difficult for corporate tycoons to maintain control over their assets in the West.

List of top five richest men start of 2023

Bernard Arnault

Elon Musk

Gautam Adani

Warren Buffett

Jeff Bezos

Nigeria's billionaire starting position in 2023

Aliko Dangote is the only Nigerian whose name appears in the Bloomberg billionaire index.

On the Forbes billionaire list, Nigerian billionaires are ranked

146- Aliko Dangote with $12.5bn

256- Abdulsamad Rabiu with $8bn

454- Mike Adenuga with $5.6bn

Nigerian man buys Elon Musk's Starlink, shares experience, cost

Meanwhile, in another report, a Nigerian man has successfully imported Elon Musk's Starlink network and has shared his experience.

The new network will battle it out for data subscribers with MTN, GLO, and other telecommunication companies.

The Starlink network is said to provide faster internet speed, and will also have a wider reach.

Source: Legit.ng