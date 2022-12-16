On Thursday, December 15, commercial banks began the new Naira notes in denominations of 1000, 500, and 200

Many Nigerians appear to be unaware of the changes to the notes, as fresh videos of persons rejecting them surface online

In one of the videos, a market lady can be seen yelling it's yahoo money as others stare in awe at the note

More videos of Nigerians rejecting the redesigned naira notes which went into circulation on Thursday have surfaced online

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how a lady almost got stranded after a bus conductor rejected the new N1,000 notes.

The bus conductor appears to be not the only one, unfamiliar with the new notes, as Nigerians are also having problems transacting with them, with market women and hawkers refusing to accept them.

In one of the videos, a man was shown cheerfully attempting to purchase refreshments from a roadside vendor, but the mood changed when he tried to pay with the new N1,000 notes.

The trader's reaction to the new notes describing it as yahoo money drew in onlookers.

Despite persuasion from onlookers, she remained adamant that she is not familiar with the new notes. It had to take an intervention of a truck driver to put a stop to the argument.

Traffic vendor also rejects the new naira notes

Another video saw a traffic cold drink vendor scared of taking the new naira note.

The hawker was spotted staring at the new notes in awe for three seconds before refusing to take them from a commuter.

Other passengers in the moving voice were seen also encouraging the hawker to take the new N1,000 note and bring the balance.

But the hawker replied:

"No o please, I cant take the money"

Hawker said no to the new note

In another video, which occurred in the northern part of the country, a bean vendor expressed surprise after his customer tried to pay with the new money Naira notes.

Despite being told by others in the video that the N1000 note was just changed by the government, he refused to sell and pushed his wheel barrow away.

Abuse the naira, go to jail': CBN warns Nigerians

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria has sent a note of warning to Nigerians on the abuse of the naira.

The new naira notes will be legal tender with the old notes till Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The new notes are in the denomination of N1,000, N500, and N200 and CBN expects Nigerians to respect the new notes

