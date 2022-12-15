A lady almost got stranded on Thursday after she paid a bus conductor with the newly redesigned naira notes

The bus conductor was seen in a video that has gone viral, ordering his passenger to alight from the bus

The CBN newly redesigned naira notes started circulation today, Thursday 15 December 2022

A video showing a bus operator in Lagos rejecting a freshly styled naira note from a female passenger has gone viral.

On Thursday, December 15, the lady boarded a commercial bus to work and paid the conductor with the new N1,000 note, but he refused to accept it.

The conductor, fearful of being duped, stated that he cannot collect the money since he is unfamiliar with it.

The lady, on the other hand, protested that she had no further money on her.

Bus conductor reaction to the redesigned naira notes

The conductor, who was doubtful about the money's validity, advised the lady to off the bus and board another vehicle because he didn't want to risk collecting the money.

Fortunately for her, other people intervened and persuaded the conductor to collect the money because it was already in circulation before he did.

The video elicited conflicting comments on social media, with many agreeing with the conductor's point of view.

Nigerians react

@Iam_ogomzz said:

“That conductor needs to be arrested, it's a crime under the law to reject currency.”

@arikoko1 reacted

“I no blame him o, some people have no idea what is happening in this country.”

@michola94 wrote,

“Money wey just commot this morning! She no even wait for afternoon. Nawa o. People with privilege"

Also, @Jhaysn1 added:

"Here in pH, a passenger refused to accept the old 200 note as change and said if its not the new one she won't take it... LoL... Wahala just plenty for this country"

'Abuse the naira, go to jail': CBN warns Nigerians

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria has sent a note of warning to Nigerians on the abuse of the Naira.

The new naira notes will be legal tender with the old notes till Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The new notes are in the denomination of N1,000, N500, and N200 and CBN expects Nigerians to respect the new notes

Source: Legit.ng