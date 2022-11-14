Authorities in the United Kingdom have busted a Nigerian student’s apartment, where $8.5 million cash was found

The money which came in different dollar bills, was kept in a box and locked up when the authorities raided the place

A man who spoke one of the major languages in Nigeria and identified himself as a student was seen in the apartment.

A viral video has shown the moment a Nigerian student in the United Kingdom was caught with about $8.5 million hidden in a box in his apartment.

The video, a part of a documentary on organised crime in the United Kingdom, shows the court bailiffs, ostensibly acting on a tip-off and raiding the home of the Nigerian student and discovering the stash.

Video shows a Nigerian student caught with $8.5 million cash

Source: Facebook

Money could be laundered or proceeds of crime

The authorities had entered the apartment where the student and probably other Nigerians lived with a search warrant only to find the dollar bills hidden in a sealed box.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

As the bailiffs rummaged through the apartment, they found the suspicious box, which looked more like a cupboard and a bookshelf at the same time.

Using tools they came with, the bailiffs opened the box and to their chagrin, wads of dollar bills spilt onto the floor.

According to the documentary, the dollar bills could be proceeds of a crime, money laundering or belonging to a Nigerian drug cartel in the United Kingdom.

As the bailiffs waited for the police to arrive, a young entered the apartment and identified himself as a student, upon which he was told that the U.K. authorities had possessed the apartment and that he could not touch anything despite pleading to be allowed to take his books.

Cash belongs to politicians?

The video shows the student making a phone call in Yoruba.

“Mo tie mo, mo ti wole (I don’t know, but I’ve entered), he said in the Yoruba language.

It is unclear if the money belongs to the student whose face was blurred or if he was part of the alleged syndicate.

Many Nigerians speculated that he might be the son of a prominent Nigerian politician whose parents might have used to launder the money abroad.

Incidents of money laundering and fraud involving Nigerian students abroad have become rampant.

Nigerians jailed in UK for fraud

In 2021, two Nigerians were jailed in the United Kingdom (U.K.) for defrauding the government to the tune of £489,000 (about N259 million at the then official exchange rate) under the coronavirus relief “Bounce Back loan” scheme.

Premium Times reported that the U.K. Metropolitan Police said on its website that the convicts Timilehin Olasemo, 39, and Olufemi Akinneye, 33, had already obtained £297,000 (about N157 million) before the bank stopped the remaining amount.

The statement said the convicts were jailed after they pleaded guilty to the crime before the Southwark Crown Court in London.

According to the statement, Ms Olasemo, of Bedale Road, Romford, was sentenced to three years and two months imprisonment for conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.

Video shows truck allegedly loaded with defaced N1,000 notes from North

Recall that Legit.ng reported that a video circulating on social shows a broken down truck loaded with what is perceived to be N1,000 notes from one of the states in the North.

According to people in the video, the broken-down truck is the third they had seen loaded with Nigerian currencies looking for where to offload them.

The video shows what seems to be naira notes, especially N1,000 denominations badly defaced, which those in the video claimed may have been kept in a place where they became damaged. Now the owners are looking for where to exchange them for the dollar.

Source: Legit.ng