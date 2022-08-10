Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, has dropped farther down the list of the world's richest billionaires

Dangote soared to as high as 60 in June and was on the verge of joining the list of the 50 richest billionaires

However, Dangote has been losing some of his accumulated wealth since July, and once again in the 8 hours, N360bn was wiped off.

On Tuesday, 9 August 2022, the President/Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, saw N360 billion($863m) of his wealth wiped off in 8 hours of trading activities.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people, his wealth has now fallen to $19 billion compared to over $20 billion in May 2022

Dangote's current estimated wealth makes him the 80th wealthiest man in the world, down from 60th he was just two months ago

Aliko Dangote wealth has been on the drop in the last two months Credit: Bloomberg

Why Dangote's wealth dropped

Dangote wealth is largely tiled to his cement company where is the majority single shareholder.

On Tuesday, 9 August, the share price of Dangote Cement Plc at the Nigerian Exchange tumbled by 9.05per cent to close at N241 from N265 it opened the week on Monday.

Bloomberg on its note on Dangote's wealth said:

“The majority of Dangote’s fortune is derived from his 86 per cent stake in publicly traded Dangote Cement. He holds the shares in the company directly and through his conglomerate, Dangote Industries."

"His most valuable closely held asset is a fertiliser plant with capacity to produce up to 2.8 million tonnes of urea annually, according to the international news agency.

“A $12bn oil refinery that is currently being developed in Nigeria isn’t included in the valuation because it’s not yet operational and construction costs are calculated to outweigh its current value."

