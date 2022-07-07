Elon Musk had a secret affair with one of his top executives, which produced twins last year, reports say

According to the reports, Shivon Zilis, with whom the billionaire had the children, works at Musk's Neueralink, a neurotech firm

The duo filed a petition at a Texas court to have the names of the twins changed to contain Musk's name as the last name and Zilis' last name as their middle names

Last year, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, had an affair with one of his top executives, Shivon Zilis, who works at his artificial intelligence company.

The dalliance produced twin children, according to Insider, which cited court documents.

Nine known children and counting?

The Tesla CEO now has nine known children, plus five children with his first wife, Justin Musk and two with singer Grimes whose real name is Claire Boucher.

According to Insider, court papers published on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, revealed that Elon Musk and Zilis filed to have the names of the twins changed to have their father’s last name and contain the mother’s last name as part of their middle names.

The Insider report said the petition was filed in Austin, Texas, where the kids were born and have been approved by the judge.

Zilis, a top executive at Neuralink, delivered the children in November last year, a few weeks before Musk and Grimes had their second child through surrogacy.

Who is Musk's newest baby mama?

The Guardian reports that the 36-year-old Zilis was born in Canada and studied economics and philosophy at Yale before she started working at IBM and later at Bloomberg Beta, a venture capital fund.

She is thought to be a rising star in the world of AI and has featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and LinkedIn’s 35 Under 35.

Her LinkedIn account says she works as a director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, Musk’s neurotech firm.

A Serial entrepreneur

The serial entrepreneur owns several companies, including Nueralink, Tesla, SpaceX, and Boring Company and is recently angling to acquire the social media firm Twitter for $44 billion, a deal he has stalled due to an ongoing audit to determine the number of a bot and fake accounts on the platform.

