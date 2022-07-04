The world's richest man, Bill Gates has shared his resume on Linked In, the career social media network

The resume which is about 48 years old listed the abilities of the Microsoft founder and what computer programmes he's good at

The resume was created when the billionaire was in Havard and stated that he can use a database

The resume of Microsoft founder and one of the world's richest men, Bill Gates, dating back to 48 years has surfaced on social media, the career network, LinkedIn.

His resume dates back to his first time at Harvard. In it, the billionaire and co-founder of Melinda and Gates Foundation stated his expertise which includes operating systems structure, database management, computer graphics and compiler construction.

Microsoft founder, Bill Gates Credit: Chesnot / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

A piece of archeology

The billionaire shared his first resume on his LinkedIn account and it's very inspiring.

While sharing a picture of the resume, the tech titan said that most recent graduates and university dropouts' resumes look better than his which is 48 years old

The almost 50 decades-old resume mentions he was an honours student and received As in all his courses.

During his time at Harvard, he was known as William Henry Gates III.

Despite his assertion that other people's resumes are better than his, social media users think otherwise.

Someone called it a piece of archaeology.

A great example of a hustling spirit

Another thanked the billionaire for sharing his experience, saying he is a great example of the essence of a CV and what it means, unveiling what is behind the word.

Reports said that another LinkedIn user thanked the philanthropist for sharing, saying it is a great one-page resume.

He said:

"We should all go back and have a look. Sometimes, we should all keep copies of our past resumes. Sometimes, we forget how much we have accomplished in our lives."

Another use tried to imagine how the CV was created what software was used to create it and which printer printed it.

Bill Gates who was recently divorced about the fourth richest man in the world and has recently embarked on philanthropic duties around the globe.

The post had over 130, 000 interactions.

LinkedIn was bought by Microsoft in 2016 for $26.2 billion.

