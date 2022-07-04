The world's ultra-rich are fast losing their vast fortunes as tech stocks around the world fall and inflation rise

About 500 of the richest billionaires in the world have cumulative lost about $1.4 trillion in the first half of 2022

Elon Must still maintains the best position with a net worth of about $208.5 billion followed by Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder

The first half of the year has been less than impressive for some of the world’s richest billionaires.

They are fast losing the wealth they accumulated in the last two years, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as global economies plunged and countries released stimulus packages to cushion the effect of lockdowns.

The Times of India reported that Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, had his wealth plunge by almost $62 billion. Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos saw his fortune plummet by about $63 billion.

Ultra-rich see their wealth falling

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth fell by more than half.

According to reports, all 500 of the world’s richest people lost $1.4 trillion in the first half of this year, a sharp decline that marks a steep six-month drop ever for the world’s upper crust.

It is a deviation from the last two years when their fortunes swelled as governments poured remarkable stimulus measures at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which swelled their fortunes.

Now, global policymakers are raising interest rates to fight heightened inflation as billionaires who own shares in major tech companies are fasting losing them.

Still the richest but...

Elon Musk’s Tesla had its worst first three months ever, while Amazon plunged by the most.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk still retains his number one spot on the billionaires table with $208.5 billion followed by Jef Bezos who has about $129.6 billion, while France's Bernard Arnault is worth about $128.7 billion.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has lost more than half his net worth and is now 17th on the billionaires index.

