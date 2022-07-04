An anonymous bidder has expressed willingness to pay over N7.9 billion to have a lunch date with Warren Buffet

Buffet who is the seventh richest man in the world has been having such dates in the last 22 years

The excited young man who can't wait to come along with his seven friends will be hoping to discuss investment ideas, politics among others

An anonymous bidder indicated interest to shell out a record $19 million(N7.9bn) for a private lunch with billionaire Warren Buffet at a steakhouse in New York City.

This will be the most expensive payment made since Buffet kicked off the event in the year 2,000, 22 years ago.

According to a CBS news report, the money is expected to go to GLIDE, a charity organization, which helps homeless people and those in poverty is based in San Francisco, in the United States of America.

Warren Buffet is the 7th richest man in the world Credit: Buffet foundation

Source: Getty Images

22 years history of Buffet Dinner

Buffett started the auction in 2000 and has already raised $53 million for GLIDE. The philanthropic billionaire's first wife, Susie, introduced him to the organization after she began working there, earning his support. 2004 saw her death.

This year's(2022) event will be the first private lunch with the 91-year-old tycoon since a $4.5 million proposal by cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun in 2019.

The past two auctions were called off due to COVID-19 concerns and Buffett has said this will be the last, Nairametrics report shows.

Commenting on the latest auction Buffet said:

"It's been nothing but good, I've met a lot of interesting people from all over the world. The one universal characteristic is that they feel the money is going to be put to very good uses."

Who are the past winners

Some past winners, like this year's winner, have opted to remain unidentified.

Only, Ted Weschler, a previous winner, was said to have received a job offer from Buffett's business after spending roughly $5.3 million on two auctions in 2010 and 2011.

Weschler is presently an investment manager for the Omaha, Nebraska-based corporation Berkshire Hathaway.

