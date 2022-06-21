The Federal government has assured that there are 32 days of petrol sufficiency amid the reappearance of queues at fuel stations

This is coming after NNPC revealed that Nigerians consumed 966.58 million litres of petrol in two weeks

According to the statistics, Lagos state remained the highest consumption state followed by Kano, Niger

The Federal government has assured that it has in stock 1.89 billion(1,891,394,429) Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also called litres of petrol in stock to cover Nigerians' consumption demand for 32 days.

The Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) disclosed this in its latest report dated June 17, 2022.

Following the reappearance of queues at fuel stations and marketers stating that they can no longer sell at N165 per litre, the report would come as a great relief to Nigerians.

Fuel queues reappear in Lagos, Abuja Credit: Adde

Source: UGC

NNPC provides a breakdown of states distribution

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Nation National Petroleum Company, NNPC Limited revealed that it distributed 966.58 million litres of petrol to states within a two weeks period covering May 16th and May 29th.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to data published on its social media verified account Lagos, Kano and Niger states received the highest allocation.

Lagos state which is the commercial capital of Nigeria and the fifth largest economy in Africa received the highest volume of PMS with 149.33 million litres.

The 149.33 million litres received by Lagos represents about 15.5 per cent of the total distribution made by the NNPC to the federation.

The state was followed by Kano with 86.19 million litres, while Niger, Oyo, Ogun, Delta, Zamfara, Edo, Adamawa, Kwara, Rivers, Kaduna and Enugu were allocated 73.91 million, 59.05 million, 51.76 million, 45.86 million, 42.12 million, 34.66 million, 34.28 million, 31.25 million, 31.25 million, 26.07 million and 25.77 million litres of PMS in that order.

States with the lowest volumes

The distribution showed that states like Ondo with 9.6 million litres, Kebbi (8.04 million), Kogi (7.74 million litres), Taraba (7.25 million), Bayelsa (6.2 million) and Nasarawa (5.54 million) received the lowest volume of PMS from the NNPC.

Other states that received low volume due to their consumption pattern are Yobe with 4.9 million litres, Ebonyi (4.9 million), Katsina (4.59 million), Ekiti (4.4 million), Sokoto (4.16 million), Bauchi (2.48 million) and Jigawa (1.1 million) respectively.

Fuel scarcity: Commuters stranded, motorists lament as long queues resurface in Lagos

Legit.ng had earlier reported that on Monday, June 20, long queues for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol have resurfaced in filling stations across Lagos state.

This is coming two weeks after the long queues were first spotted in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and neighbouring Nasarawa and Niger states, among others.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had approved an increase in the freight rate being paid to transporters of petroleum products in a bid to clear the persistent fuel queues by motorists in parts of the country.

Source: Legit.ng