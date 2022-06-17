The federal government has announced it recorded an increased VAT payment from local and foreign companies

Nigerian and foreign companies have remitted a total of N588.59 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT) in the first three months of this year.

This is 18.58 per cent increase when compared to N496.3 billion VAT collected by the federal government in the same period in 2021.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed these details on Friday in its latest VAT report.

The increased VAT will come as a welcome boost for Nigeria as it battles with low oil revenue Credit: Presidency

The report also showed that VAT increased by 4.41 per cent quarter-on-quarter from N563.72 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Value-added tax (VAT) is a type of indirect tax levied on goods and services for value-added at every point of the production or distribution cycle, starting from raw materials and going all the way to the final retail purchase.

How the payments were made

On the breakdown, NBS noted that Local companies’ payments recorded were N344.04 billion in Q1 2022, while foreign companies' VAT payments stood at N117.99 billion, BusinessDay reports.

Part of NBS reads:

“In terms of sectoral contributions, the top three largest shares in Q1 2022 were manufacturing with 32.84 percent, information and communication with 17.10 percent, and mining and quarrying with 11.85 percent,”

Manufacturing companies paid N112.9 billion followed by Information and communication companies N58.84 billion while Mining and quarrying sector paid N40.78 billion.

Other top VAT paying sectors in Q1, 2022

Financial and insurance activities- N29.27 billion

Public administration and defence, compulsory social security- N25bn

Other service activities- N18.12bn

Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles- N14.31bn

Transportation and storage- N13.57bn

