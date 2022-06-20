The cost price of cooking gas in the domestic market across Nigeria continues to increase and seems unabated

This development has caused untold hardship for Nigerians, who will now have to seek alternate means of preparing their meals

In a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics, the gas prices were revealed as well as the state with an average cost price for refilling, 5kg goes for N3,921.35

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average price of refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased to N3,921.35 in May 2022.

This is contained in the NBS Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch for May 2022 released in Abuja on its official Twitter handle.

The NBS said refilling the cylinder used to cost N3,800.47 in April 2022, adding that the increase indicated a 3.18 per cent month-on-month increase, Dailytrust reports.

Mapping price of cooking gas across the country. Credit: NBS

Source: Twitter

Breakdown of prices according to states, zones

5kg

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Gombe state has the highest price with N4,366.67, followed by Bayelsa with N4,325 Adamawa with N4,250.

On the flip side

Yobe recorded the lowest average price with N3,200, followed by Ogun with N3,450 and Ondo and N3,480.77 respectively.

Price analysis by zones in the country

Highest

Refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas was highest in the South-East at N4,094.39 North-Central N3,989.98 South-South N3,977.72.

The South-West recorded the lowest average retail price of N3,719.53.

Cooking gas 12.5kg prices

The report said the average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas increased to N8,726.30 in May 2022 from N8,164.37 in April 2022, representing a 6.88 per cent month-on-month increase.

NBS added:

“Similarly, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 103.46 per cent from N4,288.95 in May 2021”

Highest

Abuja is the highest at N9,308.00 Ekiti- N9,209.09 Oyo- N9, 184.06.

Lowest

Yobe with N7,500 Kano at N8,175.00 Kogi with N8,200

Price analysis by zones in the country

South-West with N8,916.10 is the highest South-East followed with N8,8857 South-South N8,857.09 North West- N8,856.07 North Central- N8.737.57 North East- N8,423.44

Viral video shows people in Lagos queuing to buy cooking gas, Nigerians react to new prices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a video supposedly showing people in Lagos state as they queued for cooking gas has gotten many reactions on social media.

Posted by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, he claimed the incident happened in the state earlier in the week.

In the clip, buyers were at a gas filling station with their different sizes of cylinders to buy the product. Some of them even sat on the containers as they awaited their turns.

Source: Legit.ng