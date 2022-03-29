Tesla and SpaceX owner, Elon Musk is $19 billion richer as shares of his company gained 8 per cent on Monday

The surge in Musk's wealth happened as Tesla shares traded above $1,000 according to the US Security Exchange report

Musk became the world's top billionaire after overtaking Amazon boss, Jeff Bezos in 2021 to have his net worth stand at $275 billion

In a classic case of the rich getting richer, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk has gained a massive $19 billion in a single day, after he was reported to have gained more than that in less than a week a few days ago.

As of Monday, March 28, 2022, Musk's wealth stands at N275 billion, a report by Nairametrics says.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk Credit: Mike Meek

Source: Getty Images

The surge in Musk’s fortune on Monday, March 28, 2022, happened after Tesla, his company posted daily gains of above $1,000.

What Musk's wealth can afford

The SpaceX CEO’s net worth is equal to 143 million troy ounces of gold or 2.51 billion barrels of crude oil. According to regulatory filings in February 2021, the South African born entrepreneur owns about 17 per cent of Tesla.

Tesla’s shares surged above 8 per cent at the end of trading on Monday, March 28, 2022, in New York, standing at $1,091.

Desire to increase Tesla stocks

The company wants to split its stock so as to pay dividends to stakeholders.

The electric car maker intends to ask for an increase in the number of shares of common stock approved at its annual shareholders' meeting, according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission filling.

Forbes reports that Musk became the richest man in the world after he overtook Jeff Bezos last year.

