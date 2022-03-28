Elon Musk has denied being the richest man in world, conceding the title to Russian President, Vladimir Putin

According to Musk, Putin is far richer than him, a claim the Kremlin has denied saying Putin only earns just $140, 000 annually

But reports say Putin owns a vast property overlooking the Black Sea, retinue of aircraft and helicopters and about 700 cars

Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk says he may be the richest man in the world in theory, but believes that he only holds the title.

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, Elon Musk says, is the richest man in the world in the actual sense of the word, a report by Fortune says.

Elon Musk give Putin the richest man in the world title Credit: Mike Meek

Source: Getty Images

Musk says he thinks Putin is immensely wealthier than him, he told Mathias Dopfner, the CEO of Axel Springer, the parent company of Business Insider on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Musk overtook Amazon boss, Jeff Bezos in the race to become the richest man in the world. His net worth stands at $270 billion as of Saturday, March 26, 2022, Forbes says.

Putin's ‘vast wealth’

It is not actually clear how much the Russian strongman is worth.

It is reported that Putin earns $140,000 in an annual salary. His publicly known asset includes an 800-square foot apartment, a trailer and three cars.

But experts believe he may be the richest man in the world.

He is rumoured to own a 190,000 square-foot mansion sitting on top of a cliff overlooking the Black Sea. The property has a reputation as the largest private residence in Russia and serves as his personal palace, called Putin’s Cottage.

It is estimated to be worth $1.4 billion.

Moscow denies Putin owns the palace, saying it belongs to a wealthy oligarch. But analysts say it is a lie, saying no businessman can a propety like that being guarded by the FSB (Russia’s federal security service) with a no-fly over it.

Insane wealth

Report also says he owns 19 other houses and 700 cars, including 58 aircraft and helicopter, plus a $718 million plance codenamed ‘The Flying Kremlin’ that has a toilet made of gold.

Also, he has $100 million megayacht made by a nuclear submarine maker from Russian navy.

The famouns Panama Papers says that a network of secret offshore deals and loans worth $2 billion pointing to him in 2016.

Putin denies the allegations, saying he is richer in diferent kind of way. He says he is the richest man not just in Europe but in the whole world. According to him, he collects emotions, saying he is wealthy because the people of Russia have entrusted him with leadership twice.

Musk says whether or not Putin is the wealthiest man, ‘we cannot let Putin take over Ukraine.’ It’s crazy, he says.

