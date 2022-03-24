The ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, Scott MacKenzie said that she has given about N1.5 trillion to about 465 organisations

She mentioned in a Medium post that she made the donations over the last nine months which amounted to $3.8 billion

She became one of the world's richest woman following her split from Bezos in 2019 when she got 4 per cent stake in Amazon

The estranged wife of Jeff Bezos, Scott MacKenzie said on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, that she has given away to more than N1.5 trillion, about $3.8 billion, to 465 organisations.

The ex-wife of the Amazon founder said in a post on Medium that she gave the funds in the last nine months. According to her, the list recipients include not-for-profit organisations. She said she is not focused particularly on supporting groups who aide the upliftment of those who are not represented and whose voices have been suppressed, according to a report by CNBC.

Scott MacKenzie, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. Credit: Chip Somodevilla

An unusual approach to giving

She said her team’s main concern in the last nine months has been to help some areas but has aimed at supporting the needs of the underrepresented people from groups of all types.

Her approach to philanthropy has been unusual as she often makes surprise billion dollar donations to charities. She said she has given away over $12 billion in four rounds of funding.

The philanthropists net worth is said to be more than $55 billion, the Bloomberg Billionaire Index says.

She one of the wealthiest women in the world following her divorce from Jeff Bezos in 2019 which left her with a 4 per cent stake in Amazon.

Modest lifestyle

Her former husband is the second richest man in the world after Tesla funder, Elon Musk.

She signed the Giving Pledge in 2019 committing to give away at least half of her wealth to charity. The initiative was stared by Warren Buffet and Bill and Melinda Gates in 2010 enable the world’s richest to distribute their wealth.

Scott is now married to a science teacher, Dan Jewett who joined her when she was signing the Pledge.

