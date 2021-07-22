The world's richest human on earth, Jeff Bezos, earned N1.10 trillion in one day after Amazon market valuation skyrocketed on Thursday

Bezos made the whopping amount after N492.93 billion was wiped off his fortune on Monday, July 19, causing is total wealth to decline

The Amazon founder's wealth rose after he returned to earth from his journey to space which followed the visit of Virgin Atlantic boss, Richard Branson

Amazon founder and former Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Bezos, is not leaving the top spot of the richest person in the world anytime soon as his wealth continues to skyrocket.

The ecommerce guru and Blue Origin boss made a whopping N1.10 trillion on Thursday, days after losing billions of naira before travelling to space.

How Bezos acquired the amount in one day

Bezos fortune grew by 1.32% after he made the gains which pushed his total wealth to $208.3 billion, according to Forbes' Real Time Net Worth index.

The second billionaire to travel to space, Jeff Bezos. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Source: Getty Images

Bezos' wealth added N1.10 trillion following an appreciation of Amazon's share price which was up by 1.47% after it added $52.83 to its stock value.

The share price closed at $3638.03 on Thursday after closing Wednesday's trading with $3585.20, and opening today's capital market with $3587.23.

Jeff Bezos made the money after a significant loss

Legit.ng had previously reported that Bezos lost over N492.93 billion on Monday, July 19, after Amazon's market value crashed before he left for space.

On Monday, Forbes valued Bezos' fortune to be $203.7 billion, but that net worth has now climbed to $208.3 billion upon his return to earth on July 20.

Note that his return had been protested by over 150,000 persons who signed a petition against Bezos coming back to earth. The petition was created by one Ric G.

The petition says billionaires should not exist on earth, or in space, and if they choose to go to space, they should remain outside the country.

Source: Legit