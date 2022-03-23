Aliko Dangote, Chairman of the Dangote group bagged an honorary doctorate degree at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University last week

Also, the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK) Benedict Oramah was also awarded an honorary degree at the event

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Charles Esimone said the awardees have been found competent both in character and profession

The chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote sort of went back to school at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University alongside the President and Chairman, Board of Directors, African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK), Benedict Oramah.

The duo with others received honorary doctorate degrees from the university along with Donald Arinze Nwandu at the 15th and 16th combined convocation ceremonies of the institution held between March 13 and 18, 2022, reports The Punch.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Esimone said that the graduands have been approved by the institution in character and learning and they are ready to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the society.

The Vice-Chancellor's remarks at the event

Esimone said:

“The combined convocation was for the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic years. A total of 6727 first degree graduands, 154 postgraduate diploma graduands, 992 Masters’ degree graduands and 556 doctorate degree graduands were conferred with the appropriate degrees/diplomas at the convocation. Prof. Oramah and Alhaji Dangote were both conferred with the Honorary Award of Doctor of Development Economics, while Architect Nwandu was conferred with Doctor of Architecture Innovations.”

The Vice-Chancellor said that the upgrading of the School of Postgraduate studies to the status of a college in keeping with the National University Commission (NUC) directive has produced the needed result to the university and cited the introduction of virtual platforms for lectures, seminars, final defence for them.

Esimone said that the awardees for the honorary degrees at the University have been carefully scrutinised by the school authorities and found them extremely deserving of the degrees.

