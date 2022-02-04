Aliko Dangote has jumped down six places in the billionaire list of richest men in the world tracked by Bloomberg

The change in Dangote's position comes after consistent increase in his fortunes in the first 26 days of 2022

Dangote's fortune has been on the rise following the spectacular rise in his cement company's shares

Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man in the last 8 hours has raked in N217.5 billion($523M) and now the 91st richest man in the world.

According to Bloomberg index Dangote is now worth over $20.1 billion one of the highest level he has ever been since 2014

The rising share price of his Dangote Cement Plc and higher oil and fertilizer prices helped boost the 64-year-old Nigerian businessman’s wealth.

Changes in Dangote share price Credit: NGX

Rise in Dangote's company share

Dangote makes the most of his money from his cement company, which has been on a meteoric climb.

The shares of Dangote Cement Plc in the last 8 hours has advanced by 5.45 % to N274.8. from N260 it traded on Wednesday.

Bloomberg discloses how much Dangote's holds in cash

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index as of Tuesday, 14 December Dangote is worth $19.2 billion and is the 99th richest man in the world.

The company estimates retrieved from Bloomberg Billionaire Index, show Dangote holds $3.48 billion(N1.42trn) in cash.

Dangote’s cash holdings are calculated based on dividends, taxes, insider trades, and other expenditures Nairametrics reports

