Five fuel vessels carrying about 95,000 metric tonnes of petrol and diesel arrived at Apapa and Tincan Island ports in the last week of March 2026

The shipments coincide with the FG’s decision to resume fuel import licences after earlier halting them due to improved domestic refining capacity

The NMDPRA approved around 180,000 metric tonnes of petrol imports to address a sudden supply gap linked to geopolitical tensions

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Lagos has recorded the arrival of five vessels carrying petrol and diesel, offering a temporary boost amid ongoing worries about Nigeria’s fuel supply stability.

According to Punch, the shipping data from the Nigerian Ports Authority showed that the vessels delivered a combined 95,000 metric tonnes of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) and Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) to Apapa and Tincan Island ports over two days, between March 27 and March 29, 2026.

Nigeria Reopens Fuel Imports as 95,000MT of Petrol, Diesel Arrive Lagos Ports

Source: UGC

Details from the report show that a vessel, Hudson, discharged 22,000 metric tonnes of diesel at the New Oil Jetty in Apapa on March 27.

Another vessel, Leste, delivered 20,000 metric tonnes of diesel at the Bulk Oil Plant terminal on Saturday, while Kingis is scheduled to bring in 15,000 metric tonnes of petrol via the Lister Oil Jetty.

At Tincan Island, Savanna arrived with 16,000 metric tonnes of petrol, and Kobe delivered 22,000 metric tonnes of diesel through Kirikiri Lighter Terminal facilities.

Government reopens fuel import window

The fresh inflow of petroleum products follows the Federal Government’s decision to resume fuel import approvals after previously halting them on the back of improved local refining output.

The policy shift comes as authorities respond to supply uncertainties linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Regulatory data indicates that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority approved the importation of about 180,000 metric tonnes of petrol.

The move contrasts with earlier assurances that domestic refineries could sufficiently meet national demand, with local production estimated at 36.5 million litres per day in February 2026, compared to minimal import volumes at the time.

Marketers step in as supply gaps emerge

Industry sources confirmed that several oil marketers have already begun bringing in fuel shipments, with expectations that truck activity will soon pick up again around Apapa ports after weeks of reduced movement.

Nigeria Reopens Fuel Imports as 95,000MT of Petrol, Diesel Arrive Lagos Ports

Source: UGC

Companies granted import licences include Bono Energy, Pinnacle, AYM Shafa, Matrix, A.A. Rano, and NIPCO, each authorised to import roughly 30,000 metric tonnes—equivalent to about 40.5 million litres—bringing the total approved volume to approximately 243 million litres.

Officials say the renewed import approvals are aimed at closing a sudden supply gap, underscoring the fragility of Nigeria’s fuel supply chain despite earlier progress toward self-sufficiency.

The decision to resume issuing petrol import licences has sparked strong criticism from energy advocates, who warn that the move could reverse progress in domestic refining and expose Nigerians to substandard fuel.

Depot owners slash petrol prices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that depot owners across Nigeria have cut petrol prices to around N1,255 per litre, signalling relief for motorists.

The price adjustments come after Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduced its gantry price for the product.

Findings show that several depots in Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt, and Calabar have lowered their prices.

Source: Legit.ng