Importers and freight agents at Nigerian seaports have raised concerns over recent increases in cargo charges by foreign shipping companies, threatening that the hikes could force them to shut down operations if urgent government intervention is not provided.

The groups, including licensed customs agents, have petitioned President Bola Tinubu, saying the rising tariffs are worsening the cost of doing business, slowing supply chains, and pushing up prices for consumers, The Sun reported.

Hike in cargo charges can disrupt operations

They warned that continued increases could lead to serious operational challenges at the ports.

According to reports, international shipping lines had already reviewed their charges several times in 2025.

In March last year, CMA CGM increased local charges on Nigeria-bound cargo, around the same period, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) implemented a 15% hike in port tariffs.

Stakeholders said the cumulative effect of these charges has made Nigerian ports among the most expensive globally and the costliest in West and Central Africa, leading to the diversion of some cargoes to neighbouring countries.

More recently, the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) announced a revised schedule of charges following approval by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

Import Documentation Fees

In a notice, MSC said the Import Documentation Fee for a 20-foot container would rise from N45,000 to N58,500, while the fee for a 40-foot container would increase from N72,000 to N93,600.

The company also increased Port Additional Charges, with 20-foot container fees rising from N50,000 to N80,000 and 40-foot container charges jumping from N100,000 to N160,000. The new rates are scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2026.

Reacting, importers and freight forwarders criticised the Nigerian Shippers’ Council for approving the increases amid ongoing economic pressures and the introduction of new tax policies.

They argued that the timing was inappropriate and that stakeholders were not adequately consulted.

At a stakeholders’ meeting in Apapa, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Shippers’ Council, Dr Pius Akutah, confirmed that the council approved a marginal review of some charges.

He said shipping companies had requested the review since early 2025, citing inflation, foreign exchange fluctuations, and rising operating costs.

Akutah added that shipping firms were directed to sensitise their customers before implementing the new charges, noting that some consultations had already taken place.

However, several stakeholders disagreed. An importer, Mr Pius Chijioke, told The Sun newspaper that the increases would further reduce the competitiveness of Nigerian ports and worsen the diversion of cargoes.

He urged the federal government to suspend the implementation and ensure broader engagement with stakeholders.

Similarly, Managing Director of Sula Marine Global Limited, Sulaiman Ayokunle, said sudden tariff hikes disrupt business planning, especially for importers relying on bank financing and pre-arranged budgets.

ANLCA expresses concern

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Western Zone, also expressed concern. Its coordinator, Alhaji Femi Anifowose, said shipping companies, particularly MSC, were planning significant increases of up to 30% on documentation fees and 60% on port charges.

Anifowose said the association has written to President Tinubu, urging him to direct the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and relevant regulators to halt the planned increases.

He argued that fuel prices and foreign exchange pressures, often cited by shipping lines, have stabilised in recent months.

He warned that failure to address the issue could lead to protests or withdrawal of services by freight agents, calling on the government to protect port users and ensure transparency in the maritime sector.

Tinubu’s economic policies drive up port performance

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic policies have been linked to improved operational performance of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The NPA recorded a dramatic 1,085 per cent surge in export-laden containers in its latest quarterly performance data.

NPA Managing Director, Abubakar Dantsoho, attributed the strong performance to Tinubu's export-focused economic reforms, the policy direction.

