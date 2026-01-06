IPMAN has sent a message to marketers receiving direct delivery from Dangote Refinery

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has called on petrol dealers receiving direct supply from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to sell fuel at N739 per litre, in line with the refinery’s approved pump price.

IPMAN says only MRS stations were complying with the approved price as of the end of 2025.

Source: Getty Images

The association’s National President, Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi, made the appeal during an interview with The Nation, stating that the directive specifically applies to independent marketers who benefit from free delivery arrangements with the refinery.

According to Maigandi, the Dangote Refinery acquired approximately 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tankers last year to facilitate the free transportation of petrol to its partner filling stations nationwide.

He noted that the refinery reduced its pump price at designated retail outlets nationwide to N739 per litre last month, following the introduction of the free delivery system.

Only MRS stations selling at approved pump price

Maigandi said compliance with the new price has been limited, adding that as of the end of 2025, only MRS petrol stations were selling fuel at the approved rate.

He explained that other partner stations were yet to adjust their prices because they had not received free deliveries from the refinery. He said this situation remained unchanged as of the time of the interview.

The IPMAN president also pointed to uncertainty surrounding the federal government’s new tax reforms, saying marketers were still trying to understand how the changes would affect their operations and pricing.

According to him, the lack of clarity has made it difficult for independent marketers to make pricing adjustments in line with the new tax framework.

Despite these challenges, Maigandi said the general trend in the downstream sector is a steady decline in petrol pump prices nationwide.

Dangote publishes hotline to report noncompliant MRS stations

Recall that Dangote Petroleum Refinery introduced a hotline for Nigerians to report MRS filling stations selling above the approved N739 nationwide.

The refinery says the initiative is aimed at protecting consumers and ensuring price transparency, particularly at its partner petrol stations.

Dangote Refinery warned against artificial scarcity and urged regulators to act against offenders, just as it advised Nigerians from buying above the approved pump price.

Legit.ng reported that the Dangote refinery slashed the gantry price of PMS to N699, and the pump price at its partner stations to N739.

Earlier reports noted that some MRS stations ignored the price announcement by Dangote and sold PMS above N739, prompting the management of the refinery to ask Nigerians to report any culpable MRS filling stations.

Other marketers cite delays in free delivery and uncertainty over tax reforms as reasons for non-compliance.

Source: Getty Images

Ex-depot petrol price rises as Dangote Refinery commence maintenance

Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-depot petrol prices have risen to about N805 per litre in some locations across the country.

This is due to a reported shutdown at the Dangote refinery. Although the refinery management said it was merely a planned maintenance on its main gasoline-producing unit.

According to reports, the refinery briefly suspended crude processing until the end of January 2026.

