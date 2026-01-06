NNPC lowers petrol prices in Abuja, providing modest relief to motorists, amid market glut

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has announced a downward review of petrol prices at some of its retail outlets, offering modest relief to motorists amid ongoing volatility in the downstream oil market.

In Abuja, the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit was reduced to N815 per litre, representing a N20 drop from the previous price of N835.

A visit to several NNPC stations on Monday showed that the new price had taken effect at outlets within the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos price remains unchanged

At the Lugbe branch, attendants confirmed that petrol was being sold at N815 per litre, in line with the revised pricing template.

While Abuja residents benefited from the price cut, the situation was different in Lagos. Observations showed that petrol prices remained unchanged at NNPC outlets across the commercial capital. At the Apple Junction station in Festac Town, the product continued to sell at N785 per litre.

The disparity in pump prices between Abuja and Lagos reflects ongoing logistical and supply considerations, as well as differences in distribution costs across regions.

Industry watchers say such variations have become more frequent since the deregulation of the downstream sector.

Depot price hike raises concerns

The latest adjustment by NNPC comes against the backdrop of a recent increase in ex-depot petrol prices by private depot owners in key locations.

This development has raised concerns among retailers and consumers about the possibility of another round of price increases in the coming days.

Joseph Obele, national public relations officer of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria, warned that the current pricing stability may be short-lived.

He noted that market forces, particularly supply-side uncertainties, could push prices higher if not properly managed.

Dangote Refinery shutdown claims dismissed

Part of the anxiety in the market has been linked to reports suggesting that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery was preparing to shut down operations for a planned turnaround maintenance.

According to Obele, such reports contributed to the upward pressure on depot prices, as marketers anticipated tighter supply.

However, a source familiar with operations at the refinery dismissed the shutdown claims, stating that production activities were still ongoing.

The source clarified that the refinery continues to supply petrol to the domestic market, easing fears of an imminent supply disruption.

Dangote delivers 43 million litres nationwide

Further reassuring the market, the Dangote refinery reportedly delivered about 43 million litres of petrol across Nigeria in a single day, significantly boosting nationwide supply.

The large-scale distribution has helped stabilise availability at filling stations, even as pricing remains sensitive to market movements.

Earlier, on December 12, 2025, the refinery reduced its ex-gantry petrol price to N699 per litre from N828. The cut marked the lowest price level recorded in nearly two years and was widely seen as a positive signal for fuel affordability.

What does it mean for consumers?

The combination of increased local refining capacity and selective price adjustments by NNPC suggests cautious optimism for consumers.

While regional price differences persist and market uncertainties remain, sustained supply from domestic refineries could play a key role in moderating petrol prices in the months ahead.

