Due to a combination of several factors, importation into Nigeria costs more than it does in other countries

To compound matters, a French shipping firm has imposed additional charges only on cargoes coming into Nigeria

This implies that shipping and clearing agents would have to pay extra charges on every 20-feet equivalent unit container

CMA CGM, a French shipping firm, has announced a $100 surcharge on Nigeria-bound container cargoes, sparking controversy among shipping agents.

The $100 surcharge applies to every twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) coming into Nigeria from three countries.

The notice dated May 5, 2025, published on the company’s website, said that the surcharge is applicable on short-term contracts and would commence on May 1 and last till further notice.

The $100 is a Peak Season Surcharge that is associated with the increased cost of transportation during a particular period. When the demand for transport is high, the carriers may impose a charge on specific cargoes as they deem fit.

In the current situation, the shipping firm’s latest policy targets container cargoes originating from China, Hong Kong, and Macau SAR

Nigerian shipping agents revolt against $100 charges

Nigerian shipping agents have strongly opposed CMA CGM’s new surcharge, calling it ill-timed and unfair given the current economic climate.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Association of Registered Freight Forwarders of Nigeria, Mr. Taiwo Fatobilola, insisted that the information could not be true as the shipping companies had promised that the charges would not be increased.

He told the PUNCH;

"But, if it is true, we will revolt against it. That means they want to kill importation in Nigeria. We are shouting about the high cost of importation, and Nigeria is the highest. We will not fold our hands, we will revolt against it.”

Ikenna Ejiogu called the surcharge unnecessary and ill-timed, especially given the current economic challenges Nigeria is facing.

He called on the relevant government agencies to step up and protect shippers and clearing agents, as the charges will affect Nigeria.

He explained that the importers would naturally transfer every added cost to the final consumers, possibly worsening inflation.

Nigeria welcomes its first direct cargo from China

Recall that only a few months ago, Nigeria received the first direct container cargo from China.

The Port and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Terminal made history with the arrival of the MV Great Cotonou, the first Con-Ro (Container-Roll-on/Roll-off) vessel offering a direct service from Shanghai to Lagos.

Agents to access speedy cargo clearance with B'Odogwu

In related news, shipping agents at the Apapa port can now access faster cargo clearance as the B'Odogwu platform is fully operational.

Legit.ng reports that the platform went live on Friday, May 9th, 2025, with the first agent successfully cleared.

The NCS has promised that with the platform, cargoes do not have to spend weeks at the port, but can be cleared within hours.

