A building collapse on Akinola Street in the Fadeyi area of Lagos left one person dead and three others injured

The incident happened on Friday morning along Ikorodu Road in Lagos State

Emergency responders were called to the scene following the structural failure on Akinola Street

One person has died, and three others sustained injuries after a building collapsed in the Fadeyi area of Lagos State on Friday, October 23.

The collapse occurred on Akinola Street, off Ikorodu Road, with emergency responders mobilised to the scene following the incident.

Building collapse on Akinola street

The Fadeyi area, located along the busy Ikorodu Road corridor, has seen a number of structural incidents in recent years, a challenge that continues to strain emergency services in Nigeria's most populous city.

According to Channels TV, details of the condition of the three injured persons and the identity of the deceased had not been made available at the time of publication. It was also not immediately clear whether additional victims remained trapped beneath the rubble.

Lagos building collapses

Building collapses remain a persistent problem in Lagos, where ageing structures, substandard construction materials, and inadequate regulatory oversight have repeatedly led to loss of life. Authorities including the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) have repeatedly warned residents about the dangers of occupying distressed buildings, though enforcement has remained a challenge across densely populated neighbourhoods.

Further details on the cause of the Fadeyi collapse, the number of occupants in the building at the time, and the official emergency response are expected to emerge as investigations continue.

See the video of the scene on X here:

Source: Legit.ng