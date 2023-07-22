NOVA Merchant Bank will now begin the process of transitioning into full commercial banking business

The bank's shareholders have already approved the plan, with efforts on to secure the commercial banking license from CBN

The Chairman, of NOVA Merchant Bank, Phillips Oduoza believes the transition when completed will position the bank as a leading player in the Nigerian banking industry

NOVA Merchant Bank will be going into commercial banking business and challenge Access, Zenith and other Nigerian commercial banks for customers.

This was disclosed at the company's 6th Annual General Meeting in Lagos, Punch reports.

At the meeting, the company’s NOVA board of directors received approval from its shareholders to commence the transition plan.

NOVA was founded in 2017 and began operations as a CBN licensed merchant bank in February 2018.

NOVA speaks

Phillips Oduoza, the Chairman of NOVA Merchant Bank explained that the decision to transition into commerical banking business will help the bank further streamline its operations, bolster its financial stability, and foster sustainable growth across its businesses.

He said:

" I am excited about the prospects of NOVA as we embark on this new growth phase. This strategic move is in line with our vision of expanding operations and diversifying services while providing exceptional services to our valued customers.”.

Also NOVA’s Managing Director,Nath Ude, said, that with the new license, the bank was poised to extend its range of financial services throughout Nigeria.

When the transition is completed it is expected that the bank will announce a new name to reflect the change in its new operation.

Checks by Legit.ng shows that NOVA merchant bank as at the end of of December 2022, total assets is at N279.9bn,

While its profit before tax recorded in 2022 stands at N3.50bn and profit after tax is N3.21bn.

