Moniepoint won SME Microfinance Bank of the Year for the third year running, while CEO Tosin Eniolorunda received a leadership award

Moniepoint said it disbursed over ₦1 trillion in credit and processed ₦412 trillion across more than 14 billion transactions in 2025

The bank serves more than six million active businesses and says it will keep expanding credit access and its distribution network

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank has won the SME Microfinance Bank of the Year award for the third consecutive year, extending its winning streak at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

The bank received the honour at the 14th edition of the ceremony, where Tosin Eniolorunda, co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Moniepoint Inc., was also named SME Finance Transformation Leader of the Year.

The recognitions follow a year in which the bank reported increased lending and payment activity across its small business network.

Bemigho Awala; Constance Onyeji-Jarret; Femi Davies; Frank Aigbogun; Iwalola Sobowale; and Ezekiel Sanni, SVP, Distribution Network Services, Moniepoint, at the 2026 BusinessDay BAFI Awards.

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Small businesses receive over ₦1 trillion in credit

According to Moniepoint’s 2025 Year in Review, the microfinance bank disbursed more than ₦1 trillion in credit to thousands of small businesses.

The company said businesses that accessed the loans recorded average transaction value growth of more than 36 per cent after receiving financing.

The reported increase reflects transaction activity among those borrowers, although the figures do not establish how much of that growth resulted directly from the loans.

Moniepoint assesses borrowers using alternative data, including transaction histories, business patterns and payment behaviour. The approach allows the bank to evaluate creditworthiness through information generated by businesses’ everyday operations.

For small enterprises, the bank’s offering combines access to financing with payment services and other tools used to manage business activity.

Bank reports ₦412 trillion in transactions

Moniepoint said its microfinance bank serves more than six million active businesses and processes eight out of every 10 in-person payments in Nigeria.

It also reported processing over 14 billion transactions worth ₦412 trillion in 2025, describing itself as the country’s largest merchant acquirer.

The figures underline the scale of the bank’s payment operations and its presence among merchants who rely on digital channels to receive money and conduct transactions.

Ezekiel Sanni, Senior Vice President, Distribution Network Sales at Moniepoint, represented Eniolorunda at the ceremony.

He said the award would strengthen the bank’s focus on providing financial services to small businesses.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the Nigerian economy, and this award strengthens our commitment to give them the credit, payments and tools they need to scale,” Sanni said.

He added that Moniepoint would continue expanding access to credit and investing in its distribution network to support more businesses across the country.

Eniolorunda recognised for SME finance leadership

Sanni said Eniolorunda’s individual award reflected his focus on making financial services accessible to small businesses.

He described the company’s ambition as building a financial system in which businesses across Nigeria can access the services needed to grow.

Moniepoint Bank coasts home with triple awards at BAFI. Credit: Monirpoint

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The latest awards add to other recognitions received by Moniepoint, including Best Financial Institution in Women Empowerment from the Association of Professional Women Bankers.

The bank also received Marketing Campaign of the Year (Brand) at the Creative Impact Institute Awards and recognition for Innovative Digital Financial Solutions for Women at the PreCEFI She’s Included Conference.

Organised by BusinessDay, the BAFI Awards recognise performance, innovation and leadership in Nigeria’s financial sector. The 2026 edition presented 67 awards across payments, lending, investment management, capital markets, insurance, pensions and trusteeship.

BOI launches portal to simplify access to loans

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Bank of Industry (BOI) has launched a new digital platform called MyBOI, which allows Nigerian businesses to apply for financing, complete onboarding, and monitor their loan applications from start to finish without visiting a branch.

The bank described the portal as a central part of its Credit Process Re-engineering and Automation Initiative, built to tackle longstanding problems in its financing process, including manual paperwork, multiple customer touchpoints and slow turnaround times that left applicants with little visibility into where their applications stood.

Source: Legit.ng