Shoprite is in talks with Investec to offer financial services, but says it wants transactions, not a fully fledged bank

After exiting seven African markets, Shoprite is selling its remaining Nigerian property interests and focusing on eight countries

The retailer is expanding digital payments through its Money Market Account and a 51% stake in payments firm R&A Cellular

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

South African retail giant Shoprite Holdings is exploring a major expansion into financial services through a potential partnership with Investec, marking a new chapter for Africa's largest supermarket operator after its withdrawal from Nigeria and several other African markets.

The retailer, backed by billionaire Christo Wiese, is reportedly holding discussions with Investec to offer more financial products to millions of customers without becoming a fully licensed commercial bank.

Shoprite explores banking amid Nigerian exit plans Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The development comes as Shoprite, once a major player in Nigeria's supermarket industry, shifts its attention from aggressive geographical expansion to digital payments, financial services and stronger operations in its remaining markets.

According to Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the discussions, negotiations are ongoing, but neither company has agreed on the structure of a potential partnership.

Shoprite declined to comment, while Investec said it does not respond to market speculation.

Shoprite targets banking customers

The proposed partnership could allow Shoprite to combine its extensive supermarket network and customer database with Investec's banking technology, regulatory expertise and financial infrastructure.

The strategy would enable the retailer to earn more revenue from everyday customer transactions, including payments, money transfers and other financial services.

Shoprite Chief Executive Officer Pieter Engelbrecht has repeatedly emphasised that the company is interested in financial transactions rather than establishing a conventional bank.

"I am after the transaction," Engelbrecht said during a September 1 interview.

"We are not bankers, we are retailers," he added.

"Full-fledged banking, I think, is better left to the bankers."

The approach reflects a growing trend among African retailers seeking additional income from financial services while maintaining their core supermarket businesses.

Shoprite makes final moves on Nigerian operations

The banking discussions come amid Shoprite's continued restructuring across Africa, including the winding down of its remaining interests in Nigeria.

The South African retailer sold its Nigerian supermarket operations in 2021, transferring the business to local investors after years of operating in the country's retail market.

However, the Shoprite brand continued operating in Nigeria under local ownership, meaning the South African company's withdrawal did not automatically translate into the closure of Shoprite-branded supermarkets.

During its 2026 financial year, Shoprite Holdings also agreed to dispose of its remaining property interests in Nigeria, further reducing its direct exposure to the Nigerian market.

The development represents a significant change from the company's earlier strategy of expanding supermarket operations across Africa.

Shoprite has also withdrawn from Kenya, Uganda, Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to a report by Business Insider Africa, its exits from Ghana in November 2025 and Malawi in February 2026 brought its total withdrawals to seven African markets.

According to its 2026 annual report, the retailer now operates 3,710 stores across eight African countries, including South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zambia.

Billionaire-backed retailer records massive sales

Despite its withdrawal from several countries, Shoprite remains one of Africa's most valuable retail businesses.

The company reported merchandise sales of R270.8 billion for the financial year ended June 2026.

Its market capitalisation stood at approximately R184.6 billion, equivalent to $11.2 billion, on October 22, 2026.

Wiese remains a major shareholder, holding a reported 10.68% stake.

In September, his investment company, Titan Fincap, sold 3.83 million Shoprite shares worth approximately R1.2 billion, or $72 million.

The transaction did not end his involvement in the retailer.

Shoprite strengthens digital payment business

Shoprite has already established a financial services presence through its Money Market Account, offered in partnership with African Bank.

The platform allows customers to deposit and withdraw cash, transfer funds and pay for purchases.

Shoprite eyes banking services amid plans to revive Nigerian operations. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

In August 2026, Shoprite acquired an initial 51% stake in R&A Cellular, a payments technology company serving informal traders.

The acquisition formed part of investments worth approximately R1 billion, which also included its purchase of coffee chain Vida e Caffè.

For Nigerian consumers, the distinction remains important: Shoprite Holdings' proposed banking expansion does not signal an immediate return to Nigerian supermarket operations.

Instead, the developments highlight how the former Nigerian supermarket operator is repositioning itself around payments, technology and financial services while concentrating its retail investments in more established markets.

Shoprite moves to revive Nigerian operations

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shoprite Nigeria is planning to open smaller neighbourhood supermarkets as part of its recovery strategy after financial difficulties forced the retailer to temporarily shut its operations and renegotiate obligations to suppliers.

Adekunle Adebiyi, Executive Director of Investments at MBO Capital Management Limited, an investor in the supermarket chain, disclosed this during an interview on Nairametrics’ Drinks and Mics on Friday, October 23, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng