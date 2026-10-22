The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company said several communities would experience a power outage

Affected areas include Durumi, Lugbe, Kaura, Airport Road, Dakwo, Kabusa and several estates across the Federal Capital Territory

AEDC said the affected communities would experience load shedding on Saturday and Sunday

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The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced a three-day power disruption affecting several communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) due to the planned relocation of electricity towers.

In a public announcement dated October 21, 2026, the electricity distribution company said the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) would relocate some 33kV towers at Kukwaba as part of ongoing road construction in the FCT.

AEDC has listed several communities and estates in Abuja that will experience power cuts Photo: AEDC

Source: UGC

AEDC said the exercise would run from Friday, October 23, to Sunday, October 25, 2026.

The company explained that the affected communities would be without electricity on Friday, while supply would be rationed through load shedding on Saturday and Sunday.

List of areas to experience power outage

According to AEDC, the affected areas include Durumi, American International School, National Stadium, Airport Road, Lugbe FHA, Kapuwa Village, Kuchingoro, Karinmajini, Zhidu Village, AMAC, Peace Village, Kaura, Dakwo Village, Pyakasa, Aco Estate, Sabo Lugbe, VON and Aleita.

Other affected locations include Urban Shelter, Brains & Hammers Estates, Sun City Estate, Aldenco Estates, Maccido Estate, Royal Homes, City Scape Estate, Kings Park IV, Knowledge Court Estate, Trade More Estate, Kabusa Garden, North Star Gardens and several other residential estates and communities.

The company apologised for the inconvenience and appealed to customers in the affected areas for patience and understanding during the relocation exercise.

Power outage nationwide

In a related development 5 electricity distribution companies across Nigeria have issued separate statements explaining power cuts and supply reductions affecting customers in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun and other states, citing causes ranging from grid shortfalls to technical faults and scheduled maintenance.

Residents of Lugbe, Dakwo, Kabusa and several estates in Abuja should prepare for electricity disruptions Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Ikeja Electric, which covers much of Lagos State, told customers that reduced electricity supply hours across its network resulted from insufficient power allocation from the national grid.

The company said it was engaging relevant stakeholders to improve supply and would distribute available electricity as fairly as possible across its coverage area.

Planned power outage

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) announced a planned power outage in parts of Lagos as the company carries out scheduled maintenance work.

The company issued the notice in a public statement, listing the areas and customers expected to be affected by the temporary interruption in electricity supply.

According to the notice, the planned outage was necessary to enable technical teams to carry out maintenance work on electrical infrastructure within the affected areas.

The distribution company explained that the maintenance is part of TCN’s ongoing efforts to upgrade the power network and improve reliability.

According to TCN, the incident triggered the line's overcurrent protection system, causing the single-circuit transmission line to trip.

Source: Legit.ng