Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu received a CAF delegation at Lagos House, Marina on Sunday, October 18, 2026

CAF project lead Dr Christian Emeruwa led a five-day inspection mission to assess venues for both the awards and the CAF General Assembly

Lagos is set to host the CAF Awards on December 7, while Abuja will host the 48th Ordinary General Assembly on November 21

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has committed his administration's full backing to the 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards, promising a world-class experience for football dignitaries and international guests expected in the city.

Sanwo-Olu made the pledge on Sunday, October 18, when he hosted a CAF delegation at Lagos House, Marina.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu has pledged Lagos state government’s full support for the successful hosting of the 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards. Photo credit: @followlasg

Source: Twitter

The team was led by Dr Christian Emeruwa, who serves as CAF's Project Lead for the Awards and General Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu said via the Lagos State official X page that his government would focus on security, logistics, branding and access to event venues as the December 7 ceremony draws closer.

He described Lagos as one of Africa's foremost cities in commerce, culture, entertainment and technology, adding that its youthful population and economic weight make it well suited to hosting events of international stature.

The governor said the ceremony would give Lagos and Nigeria a platform to demonstrate their hospitality and organisational ability to a global football audience.

CAF inspects Lagos facilities for award

Emeruwa told the Lagos State governor that the CAF team arrived in Nigeria for a five-day inspection exercise, during which they would assess proposed venues and review preparation timelines for both events.

According to Blueprint Newspapers, Nigeria is scheduled to host two major CAF occasions: the awards ceremony in Lagos and the 48th Ordinary General Assembly in Abuja on November 21, 2026.

The inspection is designed to evaluate the readiness of facilities and improve coordination among CAF, the Nigeria Football Federation, the Federal Government, and the respective state authorities in Lagos and Abuja.

Emeruwa described the annual awards as one of African football's most significant occasions, honouring outstanding players, coaches, officials and national teams for their performances over the past year.

He said the December event would draw prominent figures from across African and world football, including representatives of FIFA.

CAF seeks Lagos support on branding and security

Emeruwa used the meeting to formally request assistance from the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency in coordinating promotional materials and branding around the city ahead of the ceremony.

He also asked the state government to take the lead on security operations, working alongside CAF's own security team to put effective arrangements in place for all participants, officials and visitors.

The visit followed an earlier round of facility inspections across Lagos and Abuja as part of Nigeria's broader preparations to meet CAF's hosting standards.

For Lagos, the awards represent more than a football occasion.

The event is expected to generate activity across the hospitality, tourism, transport and entertainment sectors, and to reinforce the city's standing as a destination for major international gatherings.

With the December 7 date drawing near, attention is now turning to the finalisation of venue arrangements, accommodation, transport planning and the overall coordination of publicity efforts between CAF and its Nigerian partners.

Lagos hosts CAF officials

Legit.ng previously reported about Lagos preparing to host the 2026 CAF Awards, including the inspection visit by CAF officials and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s response.

But residents have raised concerns about potholes and poor roads near the venue.

Source: Legit.ng