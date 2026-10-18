The Albanese Government offers a one-off $50,000 Continuation Bonus in exchange for three years of additional service

It was gathered that approximately 85 per cent of eligible service personnel have accepted the offer

The program according to official guidance targets junior and early to middle ranks as a two-year pilot

The Australian Government launched a $50,000 Continuation Bonus for eligible Australian Defence Force personnel.

The Albanese Government is delivering on its commitment to invest in a highly skilled Defence workforce, with eligible personnel able to receive up to $50,000 one-off payment in exchange for an additional three years of service.

Australia unveils an incentive aimed at retaining defence personnel. Photo credit: Rolling Stone Australia.

Source: UGC

The bonus applies to eligible ADF personnel who are currently serving in the ADF and who agree to an additional three years of service in exchange for the payment.

Junior Ranks Beyond Initial Service Obligation

The first category covers junior rank permanent members who have completed their initial service obligation, requiring a minimum of four years served.

These soldiers become eligible for the bonus at the point where they would otherwise consider leaving the force.

The second category targets mid-career permanent members who have served a minimum of seven years.

These soldiers are encouraged to commit to continued service and progress into the middle ranks of the Defence Force.

Both categories are open to eligible permanent members, which includes foreign nationals already serving in the ADF, making the scheme relevant to a wider pool of recruits beyond Australian citizens alone.

What the Government Said About the Plan

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, the Hon Richard Marles MP, said the plan was central to protecting Australia's long-term military capability.

"Our ADF personnel are our greatest capability, which is why it is crucial that the Defence workforce has the people it needs to help protect Australia's strategic interests," he said.

Beyond the bonus, the government also committed to growing the Operational Reserves by an additional 1,000 personnel by 2030, alongside continued improvements to mental health support and organisational culture within the force.

The broader funding commitment backing the plan stands at an additional $5.7 billion over the forward estimates and $50.3 billion over the coming decade.

Australia speaks about assessing Medicare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published a list of 11 countries it holds Reciprocal Health Care Agreements with, covering medically necessary treatment during visits.

Citizens from the listed countries can receive emergency care and treatment for illnesses that cannot wait until they return home.

Source: Legit.ng