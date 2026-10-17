Starting a small solar installation business in Nigeria may need ₦2.18 million to ₦4.7 million, depending on the setup

Technical training, NEMSA requirements and careful pricing are key to delivering safe systems and protecting profit

Buying equipment against customer orders and offering reliable after-sales support can help new installers manage cash and build trust

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

For many Nigerian households and small businesses, reliable electricity remains an expensive necessity. Generators need fuel, outages interrupt work, and backup systems can disappoint when poorly installed.

For entrepreneurs with the right skills, these frustrations create an opening: a solar installation business that delivers dependable power and reliable after-sales support.

How to start a solar panel installation business and thrive. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

But entering the business requires more than finding cheap panels. Technical competence, careful pricing and enough cash to complete customers’ projects will determine whether an installer makes money or struggles.

How much do you need to start?

An illustrative startup budget puts a small, home-based solar installation business at approximately ₦2.18 million to ₦4.7 million.

This assumes equipment is purchased against customer orders, transport is hired, and the founder already owns a phone and laptop. It excludes a showroom and company vehicle.

The estimate covers training, registration, tools, safety equipment, marketing, consumables and operating reserves. It is a planning guide, not an official industry minimum.

Stocking equipment pushes the requirement higher. Gennex, for example, advertises a 5.12kWh lithium battery at ₦1.06 million. Five would absorb ₦5.3 million before panels, inverters or rent. Supplier prices require confirmation before purchase.

Learn the trade before chasing contracts

Solar customers are buying a working power solution, making system design and installation skills essential.

Training should cover load assessment, equipment compatibility, battery sizing, wiring, protection, rooftop safety and troubleshooting.

The Renewable Energy Technology Training Institute advertises a one-month Solar PV Design and Installation course for ₦150,000 and a one-week entrepreneurship course for ₦100,000. Applicants should confirm current fees and practical arrangements.

Classroom learning should be followed by supervised fieldwork. Founders without technical backgrounds can manage sales and operations while appointing a suitably qualified technical lead.

Register and get certification right

The Corporate Affairs Commission’s published schedule lists ₦1,000 for ordinary business-name reservation and ₦20,000 for registration and certified registration documents. Additional charges and professional fees may apply.

However, business registration does not establish technical competence.

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency has certification requirements for electrical installation personnel and corporate organisations, including renewable-energy work. Entrepreneurs should confirm the applicable category and requirements directly. A training certificate is not a substitute for NEMSA certification.

Start small and buy against orders

A practical entry model combines equipment supply, installation and maintenance within a limited service area.

Target clearly defined needs, such as essential household appliances, home offices or small shops. Inspect each site before quoting, and explain which appliances the proposed system can support.

Build relationships with dependable distributors and obtain written warranty terms. Buying against confirmed orders reduces the amount trapped in unsold stock.

Customer deposits should match procurement needs. On a ₦3.5 million contract, a 70% deposit provides ₦2.45 million. If equipment costs ₦2.6 million, the installer must fund the shortfall before paying labour or transport.

Revenue is not the same as profit

Consider an illustrative installation sold for ₦3.5 million, with equipment, labour, logistics, consumables, sales costs and a callback allowance totalling ₦3.05 million.

That leaves ₦450,000 towards overhead and profit, not take-home earnings.

At monthly overhead of ₦600,000, two similar jobs would produce ₦300,000 before financing costs and tax. One would leave a ₦150,000 operating loss.

These are modelled figures, not guaranteed industry returns.

Make after-sales service your advantage

Full cost of starting a solar installation business: Costs and materials required. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Maintenance, fault diagnosis and upgrades can generate income between installations. Clear service agreements should specify whether replacement parts and emergency visits are included, according to research by Legit.ng.

Keep equipment records, document testing and explain operating limits at handover.

For a new solar entrepreneur, disciplined procurement and satisfied customers provide a stronger foundation than an expensive showroom. Growth should follow proven demand, sound installations and money actually collected.

FG opens applications for free solar installation training

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has opened applications for a free solar photovoltaic installation training programme aimed at Nigerians seeking to develop practical skills and build careers in the renewable energy sector.

The programme is being organised by the FGN Power Company in partnership with Siemens Energy and the German development agency, GIZ.

Source: Legit.ng