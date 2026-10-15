NERC has ordered electricity distribution companies to compensate customers wrongfully disconnected from power supply with energy credits

DisCos must repair or replace faulty meters within 48 hours and install meters purchased under the MAP scheme within 10 days of full payment

Customers can report complaints to their DisCos, escalate unresolved cases to NERC after 15 days, and appeal decisions to the commission’s headquarters

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to compensate customers who are wrongfully disconnected from power supply with energy credits based on their average consumption over three months for every day they remain disconnected.

The commission also ordered DisCos to repair or replace faulty electricity meters within 48 hours of receiving a complaint.

NERC Orders DisCos to Compensate Wrongfully Disconnected Customers with Energy Credits for 3 Months

Source: UGC

It warned the companies against imposing reconnection fees on customers disconnected in violation of approved procedures.

The directives were contained in a metering factsheet published on NERC's official X account on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, as part of efforts to improve consumer awareness and ensure compliance with regulations in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

According to the regulator, the measures are intended to strengthen consumer protection and provide clear guidelines for resolving disputes between electricity customers and distribution companies.

NERC sets rules for meter installation, refunds

NERC stated that customers who pay for electricity meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme must have them installed within 10 days of completing payment.

It added that customers who purchase meters through the scheme are entitled to reimbursement in the form of energy credits spread over 120 months. The commission clarified that these credits cannot be used to offset existing debts owed by customers.

The regulator also emphasised that electricity meters provided under the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) and the Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP) must be installed free of charge.

Customers who are charged for meters under either of these interventions are entitled to a full refund, it said.

On disconnection disputes, NERC explained that customers must be reconnected immediately after the issue has been resolved and any applicable charges have been paid.

The commission further stated that DisCos can issue estimated bills only when they are unable to obtain readings from customers' meters. It added that prescribed billing caps are in place to protect unmetered customers from arbitrary electricity charges.

Customers moving to new homes were advised to notify their electricity distribution companies, request final bills and clear outstanding balances before relocating.

How electricity consumers can resolve complaints

The regulator outlined a three-stage process for customers seeking to resolve complaints against their electricity distribution companies.

First, consumers should submit complaints to the customer complaints unit of their respective DisCos and ensure they receive an acknowledgement.

If the matter remains unresolved after 15 days, customers can escalate the complaint to the nearest NERC Forum Office for further review.

Consumers who are dissatisfied with the forum's decision can subsequently appeal to NERC headquarters.

NERC Orders DisCos to Compensate Wrongfully Disconnected Customers with Energy Credits for 3 Months

Source: UGC

However, customers in states that have assumed responsibility for regulating their electricity markets were advised to direct their complaints to the relevant State Electricity Regulatory Commissions.

The commission said the procedures are intended to give electricity consumers clearer channels for seeking redress and ensure that complaints are handled through the appropriate regulatory authorities.

FG plans electricity tarriff increase again

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians may face higher electricity tariffs soon, as NERC indicated it is reviewing electricity tariffs across all customer bands due to increasing operational costs in the sector.

The development has come as a concern among electricity consumers who are already battling increasing costs of living, inflation and a persistent epileptic power supply in the country.

Source: Legit.ng