DStv confirmed JimJam will leave the platform on November 11, 2026, after 13 years of preschool entertainment for subscribers.

MultiChoice did not give a specific reason for dropping the channel, though the exit follows Canal+'s takeover

DStv subscribers who watch JimJam can turn to PlayRoom, Cartoonito, CBeebies and DreamWorks

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DStv subscribers are set to lose access to JimJam, the international preschool children's channel, when it goes off the platform on November 11, 2026.

The channel first launched on DStv in November 2013, marking 13 years on the pay-TV service.

MultiChoice has confirmed that JimJam will leave DStv after 13 years of entertaining preschool audiences Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

MultiChoice and Canal+ both confirmed the removal to veteran broadcast journalist Thinus Ferreira.

JimJam on Channel 310 is provided by AMC Networks International. Neither broadcaster offered a specific explanation for why the channel is being dropped.

MultiChoice spokesperson Sthembiso Semenya framed the decision as part of a broader effort to refine the broadcaster's channel offering.

Semenya said:

"DStv continues to invest in preschool children's entertainment, including PlayRoom, which brings together local and international programming.

"Families can also enjoy preschool entertainment on Cartoonito, CBeebies, DreamWorks, depending on their package."

JimJam exit part of wider DStv changes

The planned removal of JimJam is the latest in a series of channel cuts that DStv subscribers have experienced throughout 2026.

At the start of the year, MultiChoice removed BET Africa, MTV Base, CBS Justice and CBS Reality from its lineup. Magic Showcase and CineMagic followed, both shutting down on June 30, 2026.

Then, in September, four more channels — M-Net Movies 1, kykNET Lekker, Mzansi Bioskop and Mzansi Magic — stopped broadcasting. MultiChoice said content from those channels would continue to be available through other channels on the platform.

The broadcaster also renamed several SuperSport channels in August 2026, saying the change would make it easier for subscribers to find their preferred sports content.

Indian add-on package also facing cuts

Subscribers on DStv's specialist Indian add-on package face a separate set of changes. Five channels — SET Asia, ZEE TV, SET Max, Zee Cinema and WION are scheduled to leave the package on October 31, 2026.

The planned removal of JimJam adds to the list of channels leaving DStv in 2026. Photo: royalty

Source: Getty Images

In a message to affected customers, MultiChoice said it was trimming the lineup to better reflect how subscribers watch content.

The company said:

"Rather than spreading similar content across many channels, we're focusing on fewer, stronger channels to create a simpler viewing experience."

With JimJam's exit confirmed for November 11, families who rely on the channel for their children's viewing will need to check which alternative preschool options are available under their current DStv packages.

DStv officially launches 5 new packages

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DStv has overhauled its entire package structure, pricing and branding in South Africa, with the changes set to take effect on September 17, 2026, in what the company describes as the most significant shake-up to its products in 15 years.

The broadcaster repositioned itself under French media giant Canal+, which completed its acquisition of DStv's parent company.

DStv's new slogan, "Expect+", reflects the shift toward the Canal+ brand identity.

Source: Legit.ng