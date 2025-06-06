The Port Harcourt Refinery in Rivers State has officially begun restoration work, with the rehabilitation process starting on June 2, 2025

An internal memo from PHRC instructed employees to refrain from speaking to the media or engaging with visitors during the maintenance phase

The memo emphasised that employees should focus on their assigned tasks, as any media interactions could lead to disciplinary action

The Port Harcourt Refinery, located in Alesa-Eleme, in the Eleme local government area of Rivers State, has begun restoration work.

LEADERSHIP was informed by a source close to the NNPCL that the facility’s rehabilitation work officially began on Monday, June 2, 2025.

The management of Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited (PHRC) has cautioned its employees against answering questions from the media regarding the closure of the former refinery plant and anything related to the restoration efforts.

An internal memo, signed by Leo Njoku, the Human Capital Management (HCM) Lead for the O&M PHRC Project, states that during the duration of the shutdown maintenance, employees are also not allowed to speak with strangers in the vicinity of the refinery complex.

Njoku pointed out that many people would visit the refinery, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) group management, government representatives, and the media. However, no employees should approach them.

The memo reads in part: "All staff are expected to mind their business and focus on their assigned tasks."

The message emphasised that giving interviews or talking to the media is against civil service regulations and may result in disciplinary action.

Additionally, it stated that during the maintenance phase, the Human Capital Management (HCM) division will closely monitor employee behaviour.

"Please be guided and mind your business," the memo concluded.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) had earlier disclosed that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) is scheduled for a planned maintenance shutdown starting May 24, 2025.

The announcement was made by Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of NNPC Ltd, in a statement released on Saturday, May 24.

NNPC said the scheduled maintenance and sustainability assessment, and it is working with all relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to ensure the maintenance and assessment activities are carried out efficiently and transparently."

The statement reads:

"The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) wishes to inform the general public that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) will undergo a planned maintenance shutdown. "This scheduled maintenance and sustainability assessment will commence on May 24, 2025.

"We are working closely with all relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to ensure that the maintenance and assessment activities are carried out efficiently and transparently."

PH Refinery listed among top five oldest

Legit.ng reported that as the shift toward renewable energy and green technologies continues, there is a tendency to overlook the role of oil refineries in powering Africa.

Several oil refineries built decades earlier continue to shape the energy discourse, showing deep histories of resilience and industrial growth.

While many of these refineries face challenges to modernise or shut down due to age, emissions, or inefficiency, they remain essential to local supply chains.

