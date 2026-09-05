UK Updates List of Employers Licensed To Sponsor Nigerian, Other Foreign Workers
- The UK has updated its official register of employers licensed to sponsor foreign workers, with the latest version
- The register covers organisations across healthcare, technology, hospitality, construction, retail and professional services
- Being listed on the register does not guarantee visa sponsorship for every vacancy, meaning jobseekers must verify individual roles before applying
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The United Kingdom Government has updated its official list of employers licensed to sponsor foreign workers, providing jobseekers with a current resource for identifying organisations that may be able to sponsor eligible workers.
The Register of Licensed Sponsors: Workers, published on the UK Government's website, contains organisations authorised to sponsor workers under the UK's Worker and Temporary Worker immigration routes.
The latest version of the register was updated on September 4, 2026, according to the UK Government.
The register can be useful for people outside the UK, including Nigerians, who are searching for jobs that could potentially lead to visa sponsorship.
Rather than applying to employers at random, jobseekers can use the register to identify organisations that hold a valid sponsor licence and then check whether they have suitable vacancies.
What the UK sponsor register means for Nigerians
The list can help applicants to:
- Identify potential sponsoring employers
- Research organisations before submitting applications
- Monitor companies for suitable job openings
- Make their UK job search more targeted
- Confirm whether an organisation is included on the official sponsor register
However, being included on the register does not mean that every job advertised by an organisation comes with visa sponsorship.
A sponsor licence means an employer is authorised to sponsor eligible workers, but whether sponsorship is offered for a particular vacancy depends on factors including the job, the applicant's eligibility and the employer's decision.
Jobseekers should therefore treat the register as a starting point for research rather than confirmation that sponsorship is available, Vanguard reports
After finding an employer on the list, applicants should carefully review the specific vacancy and check the job title, responsibilities, required qualifications and experience, salary, location and eligibility conditions.
They should also look for information provided by the employer about visa sponsorship and determine whether the position is eligible under the relevant immigration route.
The UK Government's sponsor register is updated periodically, meaning people actively looking for sponsored employment should check the latest version rather than relying on older copies.
Some employers on the updated UK sponsor list
- ALT
- Asian African Foods Ltd
- Boltwhiz Limited
- Bossmans Retail Abergavenny Ltd
- Branos Oxford Ltd T/A Lilo
- Britannia Business Consulting Limited
- Brooke Healthcare Ltd
- BW Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Limited
- BZK Pizzaworks Ltd
- C. Bechstein Hall Limited
- Cake Glory Ltd Ltd
- Canton Element Limited
- Casa Bamboo Ltd T/A Pho Le Vietnamese Restaurant
- Charcoal Chicken Leeds Ltd
- Chendhur Infotech Ltd
- Churchview Care Ltd
- City Store Pvt Ltd
- Construction Point Limited
- Corby Muslim Association
- Cost Cutter Rugby Limited
- Creative Care Home Limited
- Eleven Hillrise Investments Ltd T/A Chez Lindsay
- Emerge Management & Communications Limited
- Everest Kitchen Ltd T/A Gurkha Swindon
- F-Secure (UK) Limited
- Fab DJ Ltd
- Fareni Lifecare Ltd
- Fast Track Consultancy Limited
- Five Talents UK Ltd
- Fusion Flavours Newcastle Ltd
- Fylde Private GP
- Global Facility Management MCR Limited
- Glow Beauty Emporium Ltd
- Gott and Robinson
- Gujjar Alliance Ltd
- HAH Hospitality Limited T/A Indian Affair Ancoats
- Hamilton Trader Ltd
- Hari Express Limited T/A Limehouse Newsagents
- Haven Care (Trade Name)
- Haverfordwest Central Mosque
- Hawthorn Manor Limited T/A Hawthorn Manor Residential Home
- HH Kitchens Ltd Trading as Caprinos Pizza Heywood
- Hilton Pharmacy Ltd T/A Hilton Pharmacy & Opticians
- Hotel Templeton Garden Limited
- Ian Tappin T/A Lovat House Residential Care Home
- IDAQ Limited
- Igorotashi Ltd
- Indelibly Retail Ltd
The official Register of Licensed Sponsors: Workers is available through the UK Government's website and is updated regularly to reflect changes to employers' sponsorship licences.
Full list can be downloaded here.
For Nigerians and other foreign nationals hoping to work in the UK, using the sponsor register can make the job search more focused.
UK changes rules
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK Home Office has changed its immigration rules to allow foreign nationals formally identified as victims of modern slavery to leave exploitative employers and take up new jobs without losing their right to remain in the country.
The announcement, made on Thursday, September 3, affects workers on Skilled Worker visas whose immigration status is tied to a specific employer. Under the previous arrangement.
such workers risked losing their visa if they left their sponsoring employer, a situation critics said left many vulnerable to abuse.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.