The UK has updated its official register of employers licensed to sponsor foreign workers, with the latest version

The register covers organisations across healthcare, technology, hospitality, construction, retail and professional services

Being listed on the register does not guarantee visa sponsorship for every vacancy, meaning jobseekers must verify individual roles before applying

The United Kingdom Government has updated its official list of employers licensed to sponsor foreign workers, providing jobseekers with a current resource for identifying organisations that may be able to sponsor eligible workers.

The Register of Licensed Sponsors: Workers, published on the UK Government's website, contains organisations authorised to sponsor workers under the UK's Worker and Temporary Worker immigration routes.

UK adds new employers to list of licensed sponsors for foreign workers Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The latest version of the register was updated on September 4, 2026, according to the UK Government.

The register can be useful for people outside the UK, including Nigerians, who are searching for jobs that could potentially lead to visa sponsorship.

Rather than applying to employers at random, jobseekers can use the register to identify organisations that hold a valid sponsor licence and then check whether they have suitable vacancies.

What the UK sponsor register means for Nigerians

The list can help applicants to:

Identify potential sponsoring employers

Research organisations before submitting applications

Monitor companies for suitable job openings

Make their UK job search more targeted

Confirm whether an organisation is included on the official sponsor register

However, being included on the register does not mean that every job advertised by an organisation comes with visa sponsorship.

A sponsor licence means an employer is authorised to sponsor eligible workers, but whether sponsorship is offered for a particular vacancy depends on factors including the job, the applicant's eligibility and the employer's decision.

Jobseekers should therefore treat the register as a starting point for research rather than confirmation that sponsorship is available, Vanguard reports

After finding an employer on the list, applicants should carefully review the specific vacancy and check the job title, responsibilities, required qualifications and experience, salary, location and eligibility conditions.

They should also look for information provided by the employer about visa sponsorship and determine whether the position is eligible under the relevant immigration route.

The UK Government's sponsor register is updated periodically, meaning people actively looking for sponsored employment should check the latest version rather than relying on older copies.

Some employers on the updated UK sponsor list

ALT

Asian African Foods Ltd

Boltwhiz Limited

Bossmans Retail Abergavenny Ltd

Branos Oxford Ltd T/A Lilo

Britannia Business Consulting Limited

Brooke Healthcare Ltd

BW Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Limited

BZK Pizzaworks Ltd

C. Bechstein Hall Limited

Cake Glory Ltd Ltd

Canton Element Limited

Casa Bamboo Ltd T/A Pho Le Vietnamese Restaurant

Charcoal Chicken Leeds Ltd

Chendhur Infotech Ltd

Churchview Care Ltd

City Store Pvt Ltd

Construction Point Limited

Corby Muslim Association

Cost Cutter Rugby Limited

Creative Care Home Limited

Eleven Hillrise Investments Ltd T/A Chez Lindsay

New UK sponsor list gives foreign workers more employers to target Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Emerge Management & Communications Limited

Everest Kitchen Ltd T/A Gurkha Swindon

F-Secure (UK) Limited

Fab DJ Ltd

Fareni Lifecare Ltd

Fast Track Consultancy Limited

Five Talents UK Ltd

Fusion Flavours Newcastle Ltd

Fylde Private GP

Global Facility Management MCR Limited

Glow Beauty Emporium Ltd

Gott and Robinson

Gujjar Alliance Ltd

HAH Hospitality Limited T/A Indian Affair Ancoats

Hamilton Trader Ltd

Hari Express Limited T/A Limehouse Newsagents

Haven Care (Trade Name)

Haverfordwest Central Mosque

Hawthorn Manor Limited T/A Hawthorn Manor Residential Home

HH Kitchens Ltd Trading as Caprinos Pizza Heywood

Hilton Pharmacy Ltd T/A Hilton Pharmacy & Opticians

Hotel Templeton Garden Limited

Ian Tappin T/A Lovat House Residential Care Home

IDAQ Limited

Igorotashi Ltd

Indelibly Retail Ltd

The official Register of Licensed Sponsors: Workers is available through the UK Government's website and is updated regularly to reflect changes to employers' sponsorship licences.

Full list can be downloaded here.

For Nigerians and other foreign nationals hoping to work in the UK, using the sponsor register can make the job search more focused.

UK changes rules

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK Home Office has changed its immigration rules to allow foreign nationals formally identified as victims of modern slavery to leave exploitative employers and take up new jobs without losing their right to remain in the country.

The announcement, made on Thursday, September 3, affects workers on Skilled Worker visas whose immigration status is tied to a specific employer. Under the previous arrangement.

such workers risked losing their visa if they left their sponsoring employer, a situation critics said left many vulnerable to abuse.

Source: Legit.ng