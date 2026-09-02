The SEC proposed a new regulatory framework covering online forex and CFD trading in Nigeria

Capital requirements under the proposal range from N30m for individual introducing brokers to N5bn for technology and platform providers

Brokers that breach negative-balance protection rules could face a minimum penalty of N1m for each retail client affected

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed sweeping new rules to govern online foreign exchange and Contracts for Difference (CFD) trading in Nigeria, covering everything from how brokers are licensed to how they advertise their services and protect client money.

The proposed framework, which is not yet in force, would apply to operators offering these services to Nigerian residents.

It could also extend to offshore platforms that target Nigerians through local advertising, influencers or affiliate partnerships.

The SEC’s proposed forex rules could reshape Nigeria’s online trading Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

New Licensing and Capital Requirements

Under the proposed rules, no operator would be permitted to offer online forex trading to Nigerian residents without registering under one of three categories: Online Forex Broker or Broker Dealer, Introducing Broker, or Technology and Platform Provider.

Each category carries its own minimum capital threshold. A B-Book or market-maker broker would need at least N3 billion in paid-up capital, while STP or ECN brokers would require N2 billion. Technology and platform providers face the steepest requirement at N5 billion.

Introducing brokers would need N30 million if individual or N150 million if registered as a corporate entity, Nairametrics reports.

Registration fees under the proposal would range from N1 million for an individual introducing broker to N30 million for a technology or platform provider.

On leverage, retail clients would be limited to a maximum of 1:400 for major currency pairs, 1:300 for minor and exotic pairs, indices and commodities, and just 1:2 for cryptocurrency trading.

Professional clients could access leverage of up to 1:1,000, subject to risk-management conditions.

Penalties, Client Protection and Marketing Controls

One of the sharpest provisions in the proposal concerns negative-balance protection. Retail clients would not be permitted to lose more than what they hold in their trading accounts.

Brokers would have to close positions once a retail client's account equity drops to 50% or below the margin needed to keep positions open.

A Category-A licensee that fails to comply with this rule or breaches retail leverage limits could face a minimum penalty of N1 million for each affected retail client.

Serious violations could result in suspension or revocation of registration, with criminal conduct referred for prosecution.

The SEC also proposes tighter rules on marketing. Forex advertisements would need to be filed with the commission before use and must be fair, clear and not misleading.

The SEC has proposed a N3 billion minimum capital requirement Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Any promotional material that highlights potential profits would have to carry an equally visible warning about the risk of losses.

Cold calling retail clients, unapproved influencer promotions and trading-volume incentives would all be prohibited. Binary options would be banned for retail clients entirely.

Client funds would be required to sit in segregated accounts held at Central Bank of Nigeria-licensed banks and could not be used to cover a broker's own costs. Daily fund reconciliation and record-keeping of at least seven years would be compulsory.

If the rules are adopted, existing operators would have three months to apply for registration and six months to meet all the new requirements. Those who miss the application deadline would have to stop offering regulated services.

Investors lose N438bn

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that The Nigerian stock market closed negatively for the second consecutive session.

Data showed that the market downturn was driven by profit-taking in banking, consumer goods, industrial, and oil & gas stocks, despite mild gains recorded in the insurance sector.

The market’s year-to-date return has dropped to 35.56% while the week’s return after 4 days of trading is in the red zone at –0.32%.

Source: Legit.ng