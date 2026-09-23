Gunmen opened fire on 14 people at a house party in KwaMakhutha township, near the South African city of Durban, late on Tuesday, September 22

Police said they could not rule out a feud between rival groupings, and noted some victims had been on watch in connection with illegal activities

A pregnant woman was among the dead, as South Africa continues to grapple with one of the world's highest murder rates

KwaMakhutha, South Africa - At least 11 people have been killed after gunmen stormed a house in the KwaMakhutha township near Durban, South Africa, and opened fire on a group gathered inside.

According to police, 10 victims died at the scene on Tuesday night, September 22, while four others were rushed to hospital. One of the hospitalised victims later succumbed to their injuries, bringing the death toll to 11, BBC reported.

Police investigate the scene after gunmen opened fire on people at a house party in KwaMakhutha near Durban, South Africa. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

Police said that among those present were 13 men and one woman, who was believed to be pregnant. The group was reportedly holding a party inside the house when three armed men arrived and began shooting. The pregnant woman was among those who died.

South Africa Shooting: Motive Still Under Investigation

Investigators have not confirmed a motive, but said a feud between rival groupings could not be ruled out. Police also noted that some of the victims had been on watch in connection with illegal activities, though they declined to provide further details to avoid compromising active investigations.

Before fleeing the scene, the gunmen set fire to a vehicle belonging to one of the victims. Footage from eNCA, a local television channel whose reporter was at the scene, showed the burnt-out car.

South Africa's Ongoing Violence Crisis

The attack comes amid persistent concerns over violent crime across South Africa. Police data shows the country records a murder rate equivalent to more than 60 deaths per day, placing it among the highest in the world.

Recent weeks have also seen the discovery of at least nine women who were murdered, with some of their bodies found dumped by the roadside, deepening public anxiety about safety across the country.

The KwaMakhutha shooting draws comparisons to a similar incident last year, when nine people were killed in a mass shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg.

Nigerian Pastor Gunned Down in South Africa

In another report, the Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA) recently demanded a thorough investigation into the shooting death of Bishop Taiwo Fakunle, a 58-year-old Nigerian cleric, who was killed at his home in Kensington, Johannesburg, South Africa.

NICASA national president, Rev. Frank Onyekwelu, issued a statement on Thursday, September 10, 2026, calling on the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other relevant authorities to determine the full circumstances of the killing and bring those responsible to justice.

Fakunle was reportedly killed on Friday, September 4, when two suspects reportedly forced their way into his residence and shot him more than seven times.

Source: Legit.ng