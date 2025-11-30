The parent company company of First Bank, First HoldCo, has announced the sale of its subsidiary to another firm

First HoldCo Plc has confirmed that it has completed the sale of its entire stake in FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited to EverQuest Acquisition LLP.

This is one of the most notable corporate transactions in the Nigerian banking sector in recent times and marks a significant milestone in the strategic restructuring of the group.

The confirmation came through a statement released by Abiola Baruwa, the group company secretary.

Baruwa explained that the process was finalised after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The announcement brings to a close months of negotiations and regulatory reviews that began in 2024.

Baruwa said the divestment was fully aligned with the Nigerian Exchange Limited Rulebook which demands notification to the market and the investing public once a transaction of this nature has been concluded.

Why the sale matters

The sale is not simply a transfer of ownership. It represents a wider strategy by First HoldCo to streamline its operations and strengthen its core banking services.

First HoldCo, the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria, had earlier disclosed that the divestment was part of a long term corporate restructuring plan.

The goal is to optimise the group’s portfolio by focusing on its strongest performing financial services and shedding segments that do not directly support its growth vision.

Industry watchers have described the move as a calculated realignment that reflects growing competition in the financial services space.

The Nigerian banking sector is experiencing intense pressure to innovate, expand capital buffers and consolidate operations.

Against this backdrop, First HoldCo’s decision has been interpreted as a forward looking strategy to reinforce its market dominance while giving FBNQuest a separate pathway under new ownership.

EverQuest emerges from competitive bid

EverQuest Acquisition LLP, which won the bid after what was described as a competitive selection process, comprises several players in the investment and financial services industry.

According to a report by TheCable, The consortium includes Custodian Investments Plc, Aion Investments and Evercorp Industries.

The combination of these investors is expected to bring fresh capacity, new strategies and possibly a broader roadmap for FBNQuest’s growth.

The original agreement for the sale was announced in September 2024 and industry analysts have closely followed developments since then.

The completion marks the final stage of that deal and clears the way for EverQuest to take full control.

A transaction that signals change

With the deal completed, FBNQuest will now operate independently of First HoldCo.

For many stakeholders, this represents the beginning of a new chapter for both companies.

EverQuest will inherit a merchant banking structure with a long history and a recognised reputation.

First HoldCo will proceed with a renewed focus on strengthening its primary banking operations.

The transaction has been described as a major win for both sides and a reflection of how corporate restructuring continues to reshape Nigeria’s financial landscape.

