Apple has updated its list of older model iPhones classified as vintage and obsolete

Obsolete iPhones will no longer receive repairs or spare parts from the company

Vintage devices may still get limited repairs, depending on parts availability

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Apple has released an updated list of iPhone models that are now classified as either “vintage” or “obsolete,” marking the end of hardware service support for several older devices worldwide.

According to the company, products are considered obsolete when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than seven years ago.

Apple updates its list of iPhones no considered old Photo: nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Once a product is declared obsolete, Apple discontinues all hardware service, and authorised service providers can no longer order replacement parts.

The company also noted that Monster-branded Beats products are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased.

However, Mac laptops may qualify for an extended battery-only repair programme of up to 10 years from the date the product was last distributed for sale, subject to the availability of parts.

Vintage iPhones

Apple classifies products as vintage when they stopped being distributed for sale more than five years ago but less than seven years ago. Vintage devices may still receive limited service support, depending on parts availability.

The following iPhones are now listed as vintage worldwide:

iPhone 4 (8GB)

iPhone 5

iPhone 6s (16GB, 64GB, 128GB)

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7 (PRODUCT)RED™

iPhone 8 (64GB, 128GB, 256GB)

iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED™

iPhone 8 Plus (64GB, 128GB, 256GB)

iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED™

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple added that in France, specific statutory warranty rules apply.

Owners of certain iPhones, Mac laptops, and iPads purchased after stated dates may obtain service and parts for up to seven years from when the product model was last supplied for distribution in France.

Iphone remains one of the most valuable phone brand in the word Photo: RealPeopleGroup and Apple.

Source: UGC

Obsolete iPhones

The following models are now considered obsolete worldwide:

iPhone

iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB

iPhone 3G (8GB, 16GB)

iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 3GS (8GB, 16GB, 32GB)

iPhone 4 CDMA

iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)

iPhone 4 (16GB, 32GB)

iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black

iPhone 4S (8GB)

iPhone 4S

iPhone 5C

iPhone 5S

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s (32GB)

iPhone 6s Plus (32GB)

iPhone SE

With these classifications, users of affected devices may no longer be able to access official repair services or replacement parts through Apple and its authorised providers.

The update reflects Apple’s long-standing policy of phasing out support for older hardware as newer technologies and software requirements evolve.

Source: Legit.ng