Apple Announces Lists of iPhones That Is Now Outdate, No Longer for Sale
- Apple has updated its list of older model iPhones classified as vintage and obsolete
- Obsolete iPhones will no longer receive repairs or spare parts from the company
- Vintage devices may still get limited repairs, depending on parts availability
Apple has released an updated list of iPhone models that are now classified as either “vintage” or “obsolete,” marking the end of hardware service support for several older devices worldwide.
According to the company, products are considered obsolete when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than seven years ago.
Once a product is declared obsolete, Apple discontinues all hardware service, and authorised service providers can no longer order replacement parts.
The company also noted that Monster-branded Beats products are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased.
However, Mac laptops may qualify for an extended battery-only repair programme of up to 10 years from the date the product was last distributed for sale, subject to the availability of parts.
Vintage iPhones
Apple classifies products as vintage when they stopped being distributed for sale more than five years ago but less than seven years ago. Vintage devices may still receive limited service support, depending on parts availability.
The following iPhones are now listed as vintage worldwide:
- iPhone 4 (8GB)
- iPhone 5
- iPhone 6s (16GB, 64GB, 128GB)
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 7 (PRODUCT)RED™
- iPhone 8 (64GB, 128GB, 256GB)
- iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED™
- iPhone 8 Plus (64GB, 128GB, 256GB)
- iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED™
- iPhone X
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple added that in France, specific statutory warranty rules apply.
Owners of certain iPhones, Mac laptops, and iPads purchased after stated dates may obtain service and parts for up to seven years from when the product model was last supplied for distribution in France.
Obsolete iPhones
The following models are now considered obsolete worldwide:
- iPhone
- iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB
- iPhone 3G (8GB, 16GB)
- iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB
- iPhone 3GS (8GB, 16GB, 32GB)
- iPhone 4 CDMA
- iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)
- iPhone 4 (16GB, 32GB)
- iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black
- iPhone 4S (8GB)
- iPhone 4S
- iPhone 5C
- iPhone 5S
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone 6s (32GB)
- iPhone 6s Plus (32GB)
- iPhone SE
With these classifications, users of affected devices may no longer be able to access official repair services or replacement parts through Apple and its authorised providers.
The update reflects Apple’s long-standing policy of phasing out support for older hardware as newer technologies and software requirements evolve.
Source: Legit.ng
