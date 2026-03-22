It all started, unexpectedly, with a routine task.

Udokanma Georgewill was trying to help her mother sort out health insurance when something struck her not about insurance itself, but about vulnerability. About how easily protection could determine who survives a crisis and who doesn’t.

That moment lingered.

Because almost immediately, another question followed: if even something as basic as healthcare can leave people exposed, what about farmers, the people who feed everyone else?

That question never left her.

Seeing what others overlook across communities, she began to notice a pattern that felt too familiar to ignore.

Udokanma Georgewill is building a USSD-first platform for farmers without smartphones Photo: Self

Source: Facebook

Farmers would plant, wait, invest months of labour, and still live with uncertainty hanging over everything.

One bad season, one drought, one price crash, and everything could be lost. Yet these were the same people sustaining entire food systems.

For Georgewill, it became impossible to separate the effort she was seeing from the lack of protection behind it.

And so the idea for Yemert began not as a company, but as a response to that imbalance.

She said:

“After that moment, I started thinking about who actually has protection in our systems and who doesn’t.

"It led me into agriculture in a very unexpected way.”

Speaking to Legit.ng about the company, she said:

"The company is a USSD-first agritech platform designed to help smallholder farmers move from uncertainty to more stable and predictable incomes through crop risk protection, structured market access, and carbon financing opportunities."

Building from experience in tech and startups

When Yemert started taking shape, one thing became clear very quickly: it couldn’t be built from assumptions. It had to be built from reality.

Many of the farmers she wanted to reach didn’t use smartphones. Internet access was inconsistent. And digital tools that required “perfect conditions” simply wouldn’t work.

So the team made a different choice.

They built for the phone almost everyone had—the basic mobile phone.

A USSD system. Simple. Accessible. Familiar.

Not because it was trendy, but because it was honest about where farmers actually are.

For Georgewill, it wasn’t just about technology—it was about respect.

Three needs, one fragile livelihood

As she spent more time listening to farmers, another truth became obvious: their challenges were not separate problems. They were connected.

A failed harvest didn’t just mean loss of food—it meant loss of income. Unstable prices didn’t just affect sales—it affected survival. No protection didn’t just mean risk—it meant fear every season.

That understanding shaped Yemert into three linked parts:

Protection for when things go wrong. Markets for when things go right. And new income pathways tied to climate value farmers already contribute to.

Not as isolated services—but as one safety net trying to hold up a fragile system.

Yemert set to reach 150,000 farmers nationwide through new rollout Photo: Yemert

Source: Facebook

Trust is not built quickly

But building in agriculture, she learned, is not about speed.

It is about trust.

And trust, in many farming communities, has been tested before—sometimes broken entirely by systems that promised more than they delivered.

So Yemert moved slowly at first. It listened more than it spoke. It showed up repeatedly, even when adoption was not immediate.

Because trust, she says, is not something you announce. It is something people see over time.

When farmers begin to call you back

Then something unexpected happened.

After working with thousands of farmers across multiple states, the direction of growth started to shift—not from boardrooms or strategy meetings, but from villages.

Farmers began asking when Yemert would come to their communities.

Not once. Repeatedly.

Community leaders started reaching out. Information travelled informally, from one farmer to another, faster than any official rollout plan.

In some places, farmers were already waiting when the team arrived.

That moment changed everything.

Because it meant something had moved beyond awareness—it had moved into belief.

The harder parts no one sees

Of course, the journey has not been smooth.

Plans shift. Systems break. Assumptions fail in real conditions.

But for Georgewill, those moments are not exceptions—they are part of the process.

Agriculture, she says, does not forgive shortcuts. It demands patience, iteration, and humility.

And above all, consistency.

Why this matters beyond farming

Today, Yemert is preparing to reach 150,000 farmers across Nigeria. But for Georgewill, the number is not the story.

The story is what those numbers represent—families with less uncertainty, farmers with more stability, and communities with stronger resilience.

Because when farming becomes less risky, everything connected to it becomes stronger too: food systems, livelihoods, even economies.

What she hopes people understand

If there is one thing she returns to often, it is this:

The people who feed everyone else should not be the ones carrying the most risk alone.

And if systems are not built to reflect that reality, then they need to be rebuilt.

A quiet but determined mission

Yemert is still growing. Still learning. Still being shaped by the farmers it serves.

But at its heart, it is driven by a simple belief—that protection, dignity, and stability should not be privileges in agriculture. They should be part of the system itself.

And for Udokanma Georgewill, that belief began not with a business plan—but with a question she could not forget.

Source: Legit.ng