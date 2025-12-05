The federal government has launched the National Digital Farmers Registry to harmonise the data of farmers and offer them extension services

The federal government has introduced the National Digital Farmers Registry (NDFR), a central platform designed to harmonise farmer data and improve agricultural planning across the country.

The initiative was announced by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, during a workshop organised by the ministry in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and Heifer International.

According to a statement by the National Orientation Agency, the minister said the NDFR will provide a unified and secure system that captures verified information on farmers and farmlands nationwide.

He explained that the registry is expected to enhance access to extension services, credit facilities and insurance, while supporting early warning systems, digital advisory tools and climate-smart interventions.

Kyari added that the project supports the federal government’s broader agenda to enhance food security, boost productivity, and contribute to economic recovery.

He further noted that the initiative aligns with the Kampala Declaration, which emphasises the importance of digital and data-driven approaches to agricultural transformation under the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme.

There is poor access to markets – AFAN President

Meanwhile, the national president of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Kabir Ibrahim, has called on the government to improve access to markets for farmers if it is serious about improving food security.

Ibrahim welcomed technological innovations and called for more, but stressed that building feeder roads that connect farms in rural areas to markets in urban centres will help farmers overcome post-harvest losses, and importantly, boost food security.

He told Legit.ng that the lack of access to markets makes farmers sell at farm gates at very low prices, eroding their profits.

He said:

“If there are feeder roads from the farms to the market, they will pay less where people don't follow them to the farm gate to buy. If they pay low prices for transport, and don’t have spoilages due to delays and all that, post-harvest losses will be minimised, especially in terms of those crops that have short life, short shelf life, like vegetables.”

Ibrahim argued that agriculture is mostly a rural vocation, hence the government has to prioritise agricultural development at the grassroots level.

“That's why the Ministry of Agriculture was previously called ‘Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development," he added.

Govt orders disbursement of N250b credit support for farmers

The centralised platform could also serve the government's purpose of giving credit support to smallholder farmers.

Recall that Vice President Kashim Shettima recently directed the implementation of the Presidential Food Coordinating Unit (PFSCU) to hasten the disbursement of the Nigerian government’s N250 billion credit support for smallholder farmers at a single-digit interest rate.

While issuing the directive, Shettima urged stakeholders to design clear guidelines that ensure funds reach the intended farmers and translate into real production and benefits.

Similarly, state governors urged transparency in the disbursement of the funds while stressing the importance of subsidies to local farmers.

