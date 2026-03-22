Igbo billionaires are transforming Nigeria's auto industry with new vehicle assembly ventures

Transport operators leverage experience to produce affordable vehicles tailored for local conditions

Emerging local brands challenge European dominance, spurring innovation and job creation in the sector

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s indigenous auto manufacturing space is witnessing a major shake-up as several Igbo billionaires move aggressively into vehicle assembly, setting the stage for increased competition with industry pioneer Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing.

Driven by declining passenger traffic and changing dynamics in the transport sector, leading transport magnates are diversifying their investments to remain profitable. Their latest bet, vehicle assembly, is rapidly transforming from a side venture into a strategic industry play.

Transport giants begin vehicle assembly plants amid travel declines. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Transport leaders turn manufacturers

In recent years, at least four major transport operators have established or expanded vehicle assembly operations, marking a significant shift in Nigeria’s transportation landscape.

Among them are Frank Nneji of ABC Transport Plc, Chidi Anyaegbu of Chisco Transport, Chidi Ajaere of God is Good Motors, and Godwin Ubaka Okeke of GUO Transport, who also acquired ANAMMCO, according to a report by Vanguard.

These industry veterans are now leveraging decades of operational experience to design and assemble vehicles tailored specifically to Nigeria’s unique road and business conditions.

Their focus is largely on commercial vehicles, including buses, trucks, and pickups, which form the backbone of Nigeria’s logistics and mass transit ecosystem.

Strategic investments driving growth

Each of these transport moguls is taking a slightly different approach to vehicle assembly.

Nneji’s Transit Support Services Limited is assembling Shacman trucks, while Anyaegbu’s Chisco Motors has launched a local assembly line for Yutong buses and Sinotruk trucks. Meanwhile, Ajaere’s Jet Systems is producing eco-friendly compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered minibuses and pickups, aligning with Nigeria’s push toward cleaner energy.

Okeke’s GUO Transport is also investing in durable pickup trucks, further expanding the range of locally assembled commercial vehicles.

These investments are already reshaping the market. Locally assembled vehicles are becoming more affordable and readily available, giving transporters, logistics firms, and construction companies viable alternatives to imported brands.

Chinese brands gain ground over European rivals

One notable outcome of this shift is the rising dominance of Chinese vehicle brands in Nigeria. Yutong buses, for instance, have become the preferred choice for many transport operators, overtaking traditional European brands such as Mercedes-Benz and Volvo in popularity.

The success of these brands is largely tied to local assembly, which significantly reduces costs and improves maintenance support, key factors for operators in a challenging economic environment.

Major corporations, including the Dangote Group, are increasingly adopting these locally assembled trucks for logistics and industrial operations, further boosting demand.

Innovation and job creation at the core

Beyond profitability, these ventures are also creating new opportunities for employment and innovation. Chisco Motors, for example, recently launched its “Drive-To-Own” franchise model, enabling trained drivers, referred to as captains, to operate newly assembled vehicles.

The initiative is expected to deploy dozens of buses and trucks across major routes, including connections between southeastern and northern Nigeria, as well as the Lagos-Accra corridor.

The vehicles themselves are designed with modern features such as onboard entertainment, charging ports, and improved driver comfort, reflecting a shift toward better service delivery and safety standards.

A catalyst for industry transformation

The emergence of these new assembly plants signals a broader transformation within Nigeria’s transport and automotive sectors. With facilities like the Chisco Auto Assembly Plant in Lagos attracting interest from logistics operators, the trend toward local manufacturing appears to be gaining momentum.

As competition intensifies, industry observers believe this wave of investments could accelerate innovation, reduce reliance on imports, and position Nigeria as a stronger player in Africa’s automotive value chain.

Five transport giants become vehicle makers, giving Innoson tough challenges. Credit: IVM

Source: Facebook

For Innoson, long seen as the face of indigenous vehicle manufacturing, the rise of these new entrants may mark the beginning of a more competitive and dynamic era.

Another car company begins electric car assembly

Legit.ng earlier reported that EF Motors Limited, a subsidiary of EF Network Limited, has announced plans to assemble electric vehicles (EVs) locally, creating new competition for Innoson Motors, Nigeria’s leading indigenous car manufacturer.

The company disclosed that its assembly plant, in partnership with Chinese firm Zhejiang Pukao New Energy Vehicle Co., Ltd., will create 5,000 direct jobs and more than 20,000 indirect employment opportunities.

Located on a 30-hectare site in Imo state, the plant aims to produce over 40,000 hybrid electric vehicles annually during its first phase, with output projected to rise to 100,000 units by 2028.

Source: Legit.ng