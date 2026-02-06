Chisco Transport officially launches local assembly of Yutong buses and Sinotruk trucks in Lagos

The launch, branded as Drive-To-Own initiative, aims to enhance job creation and fleet sustainability across Nigeria

Yutong pledges 24-hour technical support for Chisco’s luxury buses to ensure operational reliability

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Competition in Nigeria’s growing auto assembly industry is intensifying as Chisco Transport Limited, one of the country’s leading road transport and logistics companies, officially commenced the local assembly of Yutong luxury buses and Sinotruk trucks.

The move positions Chisco as a fresh rival to established players like Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, while also deepening Nigeria’s push towards local vehicle production, job creation and fleet sustainability.

Nigeria gets another vehicle assembly plant as Chisco begins assembly. Credit: China News Service / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to a report by Daily Sun, the newly commissioned facility, located in Iponri, Surulere, Lagos, is accredited to assemble Yutong and Sinotruk vehicles and is also equipped to handle other leading Chinese commercial vehicle brands.

80 buses, 40 trucks set for nationwide operations

As part of its rollout strategy, Chisco revealed plans to deploy 80 luxury buses and 40 heavy-duty trucks under a new transport franchise known as Drive-To-Own.

The vehicles are expected to begin operations immediately, connecting the South-East to Northern Nigeria while also servicing the premium Lagos–Accra West Coast route.

The initiative is designed to ensure continuous fleet renewal, operational efficiency and improved passenger experience.

Under the Drive-To-Own model, carefully screened and trained captains are assigned buses and trucks to operate under agreed terms, creating a pathway to vehicle ownership while maintaining strict service standards.

Chisco chairman emphasises jobs, economic impact

Speaking at the rollout and key presentation ceremony held in Lagos, chairman of the Chisco Group, Dr Chidi Anyaegbu, said the company’s investment was driven by a long-standing vision to impact the economy, generate employment and improve the quality of life of Nigerians.

Reflecting on his early years in the transport business, Anyaegbu said profitability was never his primary motivation.

“When I started transportation in 1981, I didn’t see it as the most profitable business. I saw it as a business that would employ many people,” he said.

According to him, the Drive-To-Own initiative was born from the desire to boost road transportation for passengers, cargo, parcels and mail, while expanding employment opportunities through meaningful investments.

Commitment to safety and service quality

Managing Director of Chisco Transport, Mr Obinna Anyaegbu, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to meeting the evolving demands of Nigeria’s road transport and logistics sector.

Beyond passenger movement, he stressed the responsibility of transporting critical items such as medicines and essential goods across the country.

“Satisfying customers is our promise, and this responsibility is not to be taken lightly,” he said.

He added that interested participants in the Drive-To-Own scheme could apply.

Yutong pledges 24-hour technical support

A delegation of Yutong technicians, led by Mr Damian Lee, assured Chisco and its franchise captains of round-the-clock after-sales support.

Yutong pledged 24-hour technical assistance, faster spare parts supply and continuous maintenance training to keep the buses operational and reliable.

Premium features and wider market appeal

The 53-seater Yutong luxury buses come fully air-conditioned with plush seating, phone charging ports and onboard entertainment screens.

Chisco challenges Innoson Motors with 80 luxury bus roll out. Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The Sinotruk trucks feature modern facilities, including bed spaces for long-haul captains.

Vehicles assembled at the Iponri plant are also expected to attract patronage from other transporters and logistics firms, further reshaping Nigeria’s competitive auto assembly landscape.

As another car company begins electric car assembly

Legit.ng earlier reported that EF Motors Limited, a subsidiary of EF Network Limited, announced plans to assemble electric vehicles (EVs) locally, creating new competition for Innoson Motors, Nigeria’s leading indigenous car manufacturer.

The company disclosed that its assembly plant, in partnership with Chinese firm Zhejiang Pukao New Energy Vehicle Co., Ltd., would create 5,000 direct jobs and more than 20,000 indirect employment opportunities.

Located on a 30-hectare site in Imo state, the plant aims to produce over 40,000 hybrid electric vehicles annually during its first phase, with output projected to rise to 100,000 units by 2028.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng