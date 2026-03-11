SUNU Assurances plans to raise N9.3 billion through a Rights Issue to strengthen its capital base

Company aims to meet new N15 billion minimum capital requirement by July 2026 under the NIIRA

Strategic reduction of SUNU Group's stake promotes broader investor participation in the Nigerian subsidiary

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc has unveiled plans to raise N9.3 billion through a Rights Issue as the company moves to strengthen its capital base and comply with new regulatory requirements introduced in Nigeria’s insurance sector.

The non-life insurer intends to offer 2,075,285,714 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each to existing shareholders at N4.50 per share. The offer will be structured on the basis of five new shares for every 14 ordinary shares held, with eligibility determined by the shareholder register as of February 12, 2026.

Managing Director of SUNU Assurance, Samuel Oghenebrume Ogbodu, leads firm on capital raise Credit: SUNU Assurance

The capital raising plan follows approvals from the company’s board and shareholders and forms part of efforts to meet the recapitalisation directive issued by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Preparing for new capital requirement

SUNU Assurances is seeking fresh equity from the Nigerian capital market to meet the N15 billion minimum capital requirement for non-life insurers introduced under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025.

The new regulatory framework is designed to strengthen the financial capacity of insurance companies, improve risk underwriting capability and enhance industry stability. Insurers have been given a July 2026 deadline to comply with the new capital thresholds.

Chairman of the company, Kyari Abba Bukar, described the capital raising exercise as a proactive step aimed at positioning the firm for future growth while meeting regulatory expectations.

According to him, the rights issue will help the insurer strengthen its solvency, expand underwriting capacity and remain competitive in a tightening regulatory environment.

He explained that the initiative is not driven by distress but by the company’s desire to meet the new benchmark early and build the capacity to underwrite larger and more complex risks.

Strong dividend record

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Samuel Ogbodu highlighted the company’s consistent dividend payment history as a key attraction for investors.

He noted that SUNU Assurances has paid dividends to shareholders consistently over the past three to four years while maintaining steady growth in premium income and profitability.

Ogbodu said the company has built strong governance standards and financial stability over the last decade, adding that management remains confident about sustaining value creation for shareholders.

Strategic adjustment to ownership structure

SUNU Group, the majority shareholder with approximately 83% equity stake, has also decided to reduce its holding in the Nigerian subsidiary.

The move is aimed at complying with the free float requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) while opening up the company to broader investor participation.

Despite having the financial capacity to fully recapitalise the business, the parent company has opted to allow existing shareholders and new Nigerian investors to participate in the next phase of the company’s growth.

According to Ogbodu, this decision reflects the group’s long-term strategy and its commitment to encouraging stronger local participation in the ownership of the business.

Positive market signals

SUNU Assurances recently received the Highest Share Price Appreciation Award at the PEARL Awards, a recognition that analysts say reflects growing investor confidence in the company.

SUNU Assurance assures of meeting NAICOM's capital threshold. Credit: NGX

Market observers believe the insurer’s early move to raise capital signals strategic positioning rather than financial pressure, especially as companies across the insurance sector begin to adjust to the new post-reform capital regime.

Details of the offer timeline and final structure are expected to be released once regulatory approvals are completed.

