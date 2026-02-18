Guaranty Trust Bank launched Quick Airtime Loan, enhancing instant access to airtime for customers

Solution merged banking and fintech, creating a seamless financial ecosystem for today's mobile-first world

Collaboration with HabariPay accelerated innovation, promoting financial inclusion through integrated services

Guaranty Trust Bank has introduced Quick Airtime Loan, a new digital solution designed to make airtime access instant, simple, and stress-free for customers.

The launch reinforces the bank’s commitment to building a connected financial ecosystem that brings together banking, payments, and technology into one smooth experience.

The innovation combines the digital strength and lending expertise of Guaranty Trust Bank with the payment infrastructure capabilities of HabariPay, creating a seamless end-to-end solution.

By leveraging shared strengths within the Group, the platform accelerates innovation while improving service delivery across all customer touchpoints.

A Connected ecosystem built for everyday needs

According to a report by Daily Sun, Quick Airtime Loan reflects the growing importance of an integrated financial services model.

Through HabariPay’s Squad payment platform, the solution merges traditional banking services with modern payment technology, ensuring customers can access airtime credit instantly without disruption.

This ecosystem-driven approach highlights the transformation of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc into a fully diversified financial services group.

Rather than operating in silos, the Group now brings banking, fintech, and digital channels together under one unified structure.

The result is a more intuitive, one-stop experience. Customers no longer need to navigate multiple platforms or processes. Instead, they enjoy a streamlined service that reflects the realities of today’s fast-paced, mobile-first world.

Building on a strong digital legacy

A report by ThisDay disclosed that the launch of Quick Airtime Loan builds on a track record of digital innovation that has positioned GTBank as a leader in Nigeria’s financial services sector.

Over the years, the Bank has consistently delivered customer-centric products that simplify access to credit and everyday transactions.

Its widely adopted QuickCredit solution demonstrated how technology can remove barriers to borrowing, offering eligible customers fast and convenient loan access.

Meanwhile, the Bank’s iconic USSD Banking platform revolutionised how Nigerians interact with financial services, making transfers, payments, and other transactions possible even without internet connectivity.

By expanding this digital-first approach into airtime lending, GTBank continues to redefine convenience. The new product not only addresses an everyday need but also strengthens customer confidence in a system designed to respond instantly.

Driving innovation through collaboration

At the heart of the Quick Airtime Loan solution is collaboration. By aligning GTBank’s lending capabilities with HabariPay’s payment technology infrastructure, the Group demonstrates how internal synergy can unlock new possibilities.

This collaborative model allows for faster execution, stronger product delivery, and a consistent customer experience across all service channels.

It also reflects a broader strategy to deepen financial inclusion by meeting customers where they are, whether online, offline, or via mobile devices.

As digital adoption continues to rise across Nigeria, solutions like Quick Airtime Loan signal a future where financial services are not just accessible but seamlessly integrated into everyday life.

For customers, that means fewer interruptions, faster access, and greater convenience.

With this latest innovation, GTBank is not just launching another product. It is reinforcing a vision of a fully connected financial ecosystem designed to make life easier, smarter, and more efficient for millions of Nigerians.

CBN releases UBA, GTB, others' interest rates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian bank customers are paying lending rates of up to 60% on loans while earning as little as 2.7% interest on savings deposits, according to new data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The report, released at the weekend and backed by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), showed a widening gap between lending and deposit rates across Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), despite the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) standing at 27%.

The CBN said it now makes lending rates across all DMBs public to improve transparency and guide business decisions.

