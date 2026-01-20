Africa Digital Media Awards

Banks Charge up to 60% on Loans, Pay As Low as 2.7% on Savings: CBN Releases UBA, GTB, Other Rates
Money

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • The Central Bank of Nigeria latest data showed how much Nigerian banks are paying customers for deposit and charge for loan
  • In the loan category manufacturing, construction and related sectors face the highest loan costs
  • Some analysts said a lower MPR could help consolidate recent macroeconomic gains and provide room for credit expansion to the real sector

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian bank customers are paying lending rates of up to 60% on loans while earning as little as 2.7% interest on savings deposits, according to new data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The report, released at the weekend and backed by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), showed a widening gap between lending and deposit rates across Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), despite the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) standing at 27%.

CBN unveils bank lending rates to boost transparency.
CBN keeps benchmark interest rate at 27%. Photo: CBN
Source: Getty Images

Loan rates of banks

The CBN said it now makes lending rates across all DMBs public to improve transparency and guide business decisions.

Data for January showed that borrowers in manufacturing, mining and quarrying, public utilities, finance and insurance, as well as construction, face maximum lending rates of up to 60% at some banks.

Oil and gas loans are priced as high as 46%, power and energy loans at 48%t, and real estate loans at 46.5%

Capital market loans attract rates of about 19.5%, education loans 23% and loans to government 19%.

General commerce borrows at up to 45%, water supply, sewage and waste management at 36%, while information and communication loans are priced around 30%.

Deposit rates

On the deposit side, average interest rates on-demand deposits range from 0.48% to 7.33%, while savings deposits earn between 2.70% and 8.15%.

The figures show customers pay significantly more to banks than they earn, as the spread between lending and deposit rates continues to widen, the Nation reports.

Analysts said the high cost of borrowing is putting pressure on production costs, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

They noted that lending rates are largely driven by banks’ assessment of customer risk, with prime borrowers accessing relatively cheaper credit.

Wide gap emerges between bank lending and deposit rates.
Savers earn as low as 2.7% while loan costs soar. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: UGC

Here is a breakdown of banks loans rates

Banks’ lending rates continue to vary depending on customers’ creditworthiness.

The maximum lending rate refers to the interest charged by banks for lending to customers with a low credit rating, while the Prime rate applies to customers with strong credit ratings.

General/Prime

Max

Access Bank

25.50

32.00

Alpha Morgan Bank

28.00

32.00

Citi Bank

19.50

23.00

Coronation Merchant Bank

25.00

33.00

Ecobank

26.75

48.00

FBN Quest Merchant Bank

5.00

33.50

FCMB

31.00

46.10

Fidelity Bank

30.00

36.00

First Bank of Nigeria

26.00

38.00

FSDH Merchant Bank

28.00

33.00

Globus Bank Ltd

31.00

33.00

Greenwich Merchant Bank

27.00

30.00

Guaranty Trust Bank

3.00

35.00

Keystone Bank Ltd

30.50

36.00

Nova Bank

30.00

24.69

Optimus Bank

28.50

35.00

Parallex Bank

30.00

32.50

Polaris Bank

29.00

39.90

Premium Trust Bank

28.00

36.00

Providus Bank

27.00

35.00

Rand Merchant Bank Nig. Ltd

22.50

23.00

Signature Bank

-

-

Stanbic IBTC

1.00

60.00

Standard Chartered Bank

27.00

29.00

Sterling Bank

27.50

35.00

Suntrust Bank

22.00

37.00

Tatum Bank

33.05

38.05

United Bank for Africa

28.50

32.00

Union Bank

16.00

37.00

Unity Bank

30.00

38.00

Wema Bank

32.50

34.50

Zenith Bank

25.00

32.00

For a full breakdown by sectors, check here.

Best loan apps for 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as of January 2026, the federal government, through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said a total of 457 companies had secured full approval to operate as digital lenders in the country.

A total of 35 others are said to have conditional approval from the Commission, while 103 digital lenders are under the watch of the FCCPC.

There are loans that continue to lead the industry based on popularity.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Tags:
CBN - Central Bank Of NigeriaAccess Bank
