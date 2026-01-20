Banks Charge up to 60% on Loans, Pay As Low as 2.7% on Savings: CBN Releases UBA, GTB, Other Rates
- The Central Bank of Nigeria latest data showed how much Nigerian banks are paying customers for deposit and charge for loan
- In the loan category manufacturing, construction and related sectors face the highest loan costs
- Some analysts said a lower MPR could help consolidate recent macroeconomic gains and provide room for credit expansion to the real sector
Nigerian bank customers are paying lending rates of up to 60% on loans while earning as little as 2.7% interest on savings deposits, according to new data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The report, released at the weekend and backed by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), showed a widening gap between lending and deposit rates across Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), despite the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) standing at 27%.
Loan rates of banks
The CBN said it now makes lending rates across all DMBs public to improve transparency and guide business decisions.
Data for January showed that borrowers in manufacturing, mining and quarrying, public utilities, finance and insurance, as well as construction, face maximum lending rates of up to 60% at some banks.
Oil and gas loans are priced as high as 46%, power and energy loans at 48%t, and real estate loans at 46.5%
Capital market loans attract rates of about 19.5%, education loans 23% and loans to government 19%.
General commerce borrows at up to 45%, water supply, sewage and waste management at 36%, while information and communication loans are priced around 30%.
Deposit rates
On the deposit side, average interest rates on-demand deposits range from 0.48% to 7.33%, while savings deposits earn between 2.70% and 8.15%.
The figures show customers pay significantly more to banks than they earn, as the spread between lending and deposit rates continues to widen, the Nation reports.
Analysts said the high cost of borrowing is putting pressure on production costs, particularly in the manufacturing sector.
They noted that lending rates are largely driven by banks’ assessment of customer risk, with prime borrowers accessing relatively cheaper credit.
Here is a breakdown of banks loans rates
Banks’ lending rates continue to vary depending on customers’ creditworthiness.
The maximum lending rate refers to the interest charged by banks for lending to customers with a low credit rating, while the Prime rate applies to customers with strong credit ratings.
General/Prime
Max
25.50
32.00
Alpha Morgan Bank
28.00
32.00
Citi Bank
19.50
23.00
Coronation Merchant Bank
25.00
33.00
Ecobank
26.75
48.00
FBN Quest Merchant Bank
5.00
33.50
FCMB
31.00
46.10
Fidelity Bank
30.00
36.00
26.00
38.00
FSDH Merchant Bank
28.00
33.00
Globus Bank Ltd
31.00
33.00
Greenwich Merchant Bank
27.00
30.00
Guaranty Trust Bank
3.00
35.00
Keystone Bank Ltd
30.50
36.00
Nova Bank
30.00
24.69
Optimus Bank
28.50
35.00
Parallex Bank
30.00
32.50
Polaris Bank
29.00
39.90
Premium Trust Bank
28.00
36.00
Providus Bank
27.00
35.00
Rand Merchant Bank Nig. Ltd
22.50
23.00
Signature Bank
-
-
Stanbic IBTC
1.00
60.00
Standard Chartered Bank
27.00
29.00
Sterling Bank
27.50
35.00
Suntrust Bank
22.00
37.00
Tatum Bank
33.05
38.05
United Bank for Africa
28.50
32.00
Union Bank
16.00
37.00
Unity Bank
30.00
38.00
Wema Bank
32.50
34.50
Zenith Bank
25.00
32.00
For a full breakdown by sectors, check here.
