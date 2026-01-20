The Central Bank of Nigeria latest data showed how much Nigerian banks are paying customers for deposit and charge for loan

In the loan category manufacturing, construction and related sectors face the highest loan costs

Some analysts said a lower MPR could help consolidate recent macroeconomic gains and provide room for credit expansion to the real sector

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian bank customers are paying lending rates of up to 60% on loans while earning as little as 2.7% interest on savings deposits, according to new data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The report, released at the weekend and backed by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), showed a widening gap between lending and deposit rates across Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), despite the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) standing at 27%.

CBN keeps benchmark interest rate at 27%. Photo: CBN

Source: Getty Images

Loan rates of banks

The CBN said it now makes lending rates across all DMBs public to improve transparency and guide business decisions.

Data for January showed that borrowers in manufacturing, mining and quarrying, public utilities, finance and insurance, as well as construction, face maximum lending rates of up to 60% at some banks.

Oil and gas loans are priced as high as 46%, power and energy loans at 48%t, and real estate loans at 46.5%

Capital market loans attract rates of about 19.5%, education loans 23% and loans to government 19%.

General commerce borrows at up to 45%, water supply, sewage and waste management at 36%, while information and communication loans are priced around 30%.

Deposit rates

On the deposit side, average interest rates on-demand deposits range from 0.48% to 7.33%, while savings deposits earn between 2.70% and 8.15%.

The figures show customers pay significantly more to banks than they earn, as the spread between lending and deposit rates continues to widen, the Nation reports.

Analysts said the high cost of borrowing is putting pressure on production costs, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

They noted that lending rates are largely driven by banks’ assessment of customer risk, with prime borrowers accessing relatively cheaper credit.

Savers earn as low as 2.7% while loan costs soar. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Here is a breakdown of banks loans rates

Banks’ lending rates continue to vary depending on customers’ creditworthiness.

The maximum lending rate refers to the interest charged by banks for lending to customers with a low credit rating, while the Prime rate applies to customers with strong credit ratings.

General/Prime Max Access Bank 25.50 32.00 Alpha Morgan Bank 28.00 32.00 Citi Bank 19.50 23.00 Coronation Merchant Bank 25.00 33.00 Ecobank 26.75 48.00 FBN Quest Merchant Bank 5.00 33.50 FCMB 31.00 46.10 Fidelity Bank 30.00 36.00 First Bank of Nigeria 26.00 38.00 FSDH Merchant Bank 28.00 33.00 Globus Bank Ltd 31.00 33.00 Greenwich Merchant Bank 27.00 30.00 Guaranty Trust Bank 3.00 35.00 Keystone Bank Ltd 30.50 36.00 Nova Bank 30.00 24.69 Optimus Bank 28.50 35.00 Parallex Bank 30.00 32.50 Polaris Bank 29.00 39.90 Premium Trust Bank 28.00 36.00 Providus Bank 27.00 35.00 Rand Merchant Bank Nig. Ltd 22.50 23.00 Signature Bank - - Stanbic IBTC 1.00 60.00 Standard Chartered Bank 27.00 29.00 Sterling Bank 27.50 35.00 Suntrust Bank 22.00 37.00 Tatum Bank 33.05 38.05 United Bank for Africa 28.50 32.00 Union Bank 16.00 37.00 Unity Bank 30.00 38.00 Wema Bank 32.50 34.50 Zenith Bank 25.00 32.00

For a full breakdown by sectors, check here.

Best loan apps for 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as of January 2026, the federal government, through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said a total of 457 companies had secured full approval to operate as digital lenders in the country.

A total of 35 others are said to have conditional approval from the Commission, while 103 digital lenders are under the watch of the FCCPC.

There are loans that continue to lead the industry based on popularity.

Source: Legit.ng